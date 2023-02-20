Guinness World Record Winning Film Director – Vipin Agnihotri becoming 1st ever Indian to achieve the milestone

New Delhi (India), February 20: The first-ever Guinness World Record in producing short films and the first world record of 2023 was achieved by one of India’s top film directors Vipin Agnihotri giving filmmaking a totally different perspective.

The initiative was organized by Vipin Agnihotri Films to create awareness regarding how to make it big in Bollywood and the glamour industry.

Rasili Bangarkar, the Guinness Record adjudicator, said, “Guinness World Record London office has opened a new category for this achievement, and this is a pioneering achievement for the year 2023. It was wonderful to witness the enthusiasm and zeal which was exhibited here today in setting a new World Record based on filmmaking. I congratulate Mr. Vipin Agnihotri on achieving a new landmark.”

Vipin Agnihotri is the most well-known name in the arena of filmmaking and entrepreneurship from India. His innovative initiatives have won him accolades all around.

His lifelong passion for filmmaking has made him initiate Vipin Agnihotri Films, where youngsters are given a platform to showcase their skillset.

‘Film making is the substance of all things, ’ opined Vipin Agnihotri.

“God built the universe, and human life too needs to be portrayed in an aesthetic manner”. He believes in classical knowledge of filmmaking that can have a positive impact on society in general.

Vipin Agnihotri believes that we need to bridge the best from the past and present for a brighter future. His vision is to dispel the misinformation and myths surrounding this discipline and bring forth a more empirical and ‘experiential knowledge’ validated by investigation in the domain of filmmaking.

Talking about his interests in filmmaking, Mr. Vipin Agnihotri said, “My mission is to assist people in planning their life and to provide solutions to all kinds of problems with the help of my expertise. I have been practising it for close to 12 years now. I derive immense satisfaction when I see my knowledge in filmmaking benefitting my friends, relatives, acquaintances, and clients.”

