Gujarat is all set to host the first ever India’s biggest annual conference 30th IPA Congress and the 60th PEDICON

Conference will be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from 19 to 23 February 2023.

India is hosting the IPA Congress 2023 for the first time in 46 years.

Grand Opening of the IPA Congress and 60th PEDICON (Annual National Conference of Indian Academy of Pediatrics- IAP) on 20th February at 7:00Pm onwards

A pediatrician from Gandhidham, Dr. Naveen Thakkar, will take the helm as President of the IPA during the IPA Congress

Dr. Naveen Thakkar has been elected as the President of IPA for the term 2023-25.

IAP is celebrating its golden jubilee year.

Dr.SoumyaSwaminathan, Chief Scientist from World Health Organization will be present

Editors of reputed medical journals of the world will attend the conference

6000 pediatricians from across India and around 500 delegates from around the world will attend

All programs will be broadcast online 24 hours making the convention a hybrid conference

As many as 26 pre-conference workshops and training models programs will be held on February 19.

‘Run for seven’ rally to spread awareness against rare diseases to be held on February 19

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 13: Renowned paediatricians from India and abroad will be the guests of Gujarat in the month of February. This year, the 30th International Pediatric Association (IPA) Congress and the 60th Annual Convention of PEDICON (PEDICON 2023) are going to be held in Gandhinagar. India is hosting the IPA Congress 2023 for the first time in 46 years on the theme of ‘Quality Care for Every Child, Everywhere’ after 46 years and for the first time in Gujarat. The 30th IPA Congress Convention and 60th Pedicon are being held from February 19 to February 23, 2023, at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, which will be inaugurated on the evening of February 20, 2023.

Dr. Naveen Thacker is the first Indian Pediatrician to be elected as the president of IPA for the term 2023-25 in the 112 years history of IPA. Dr. Naveen Thacker will take over the presidency of IPA in the 30th IPA Congress, While Dr. Bakul Parekh is appointed as Chairman of the Convention, and this will be a proud moment for all of us. Dr. Naveen Thacker has served IPA for nearly 15 years and has also contributed as President of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics in 2007, President of APPA in 2015 and the first Indian Executive Director of IPA 2019-21. His vision is to reach every child through one million paediatricians from 169 pediatric member societies from over 150 countries.

During the Diamond Jubilee Pedicon 2023, IAP President Dr. UpendraKinjwadekar’s team will be installed for the 2023 term along with Dr Vineet Saxena , Hon Secretary General, Indian Academy of paediatrics and Dr. Chetan Trivedi, President of Academy of Pediatrics, Gujarat as Organizing Secretary of IPA Congress and Annual Pedicon, 2023.

Established in the year 1963, the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) currently has 40,000 member paediatricians with branches in 30 states in 5 zones across the country. IAP is also celebrating its 60th year of establishment as a Diamond Jubilee year. At IPA Congress 2023 and Pedicon 2023, World Health Organization Chief Scientist Dr.SoumyaSwaminathan, editors of the world’s most prestigious medical journals, including The British Medical Journal and The Lancet will be attending accompanied by world-renowned medical talent. This will be historically grand as around 6000 paediatricians from across India, and more than 500 representatives of various international organizations from 100 countries will be participating. The presence of all these will prove to be magnetically attractive to those involved in pediatric health.

The International Pediatric Association Congress will bring together nationally and internationally renowned paediatricians under one roof and shed light on various topics, including new research, innovations, advanced technologies, advanced medical equipment, challenges facing the pediatric field and their solutions. In addition, the annual convention of IPA and Pedicon will showcase the latest innovations, new technologies, cutting-edge tools and equipment from the medical field from around the world at the Innovation Hub; on the other hand, under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, India’s medical power will be introduced by showcasing the advanced equipment, molecules, inventions and researches that India has made in medical technology.

The 30th IPA and 60th Annual Conference of Pedicon, being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, will be organized as a unique hybrid conference. The 30th IPA and 60th Pedicon Annual Convention to be held from February 19 to 23 will host various programs for 8 hours in 9 halls. Along with this, more than 10,000 people will visit the conference live daily, on the other hand this live broadcast will be enjoyed by more than 20,000 doctors from around the world at the same time. The eight hours of programs will be re-broadcasted in two other slots with the noble aim of ensuring that no doctor misses out on the informative science being presented here due to time differences between countries and to connect with the IPA Congress via live broadcast. Thus this broadcast will be broadcast continuously for 24 hours.

As part of the convention on February 19, 2023, a total of 26 programs comprising 16 different pre-conference workshops and 10 training modules are being organized in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar with the support of various organizations. Including climate change and child health, Covid-19, antimicrobial resistance and infectious diseases, childhood vaccination, what you can do to prevent environmental hazards that harm children, adolescent health in pediatric settings, and preventing the obesity epidemic – with delegates and faculty from Turkey, Russia, Indonesia etc. About 1000 renowned paediatricians and health organization representatives will highlight relevant topics.

There are about 70000 rare diseases in the world, out of which 7 rare diseases are major. To spread awareness about this, a ‘Run for Seven’ public awareness rally will be organized on February 19 from SG Highway Ahmedabad in collaboration with the Organization of Rare Diseases of India (ORDI).

The International Pediatric Association (IPA) exists to build a world where all children, regardless of age, residence or family situation, can lead healthy lives. For more than 100 years, IPA is the only global organization representing the professional society of paediatricians. IPA unites paediatricians from around the world to lead improvements in the health and rights of children and adolescents. Since the organization was founded in 1910, it has become a globally respected voice in the international health community.

IPA advocates globally, nationally, and locally for high-quality, evidence-based, and child-centred pediatric care. IPA is a respected partner of WHO and UNICEF and provides global leadership on emerging child health issues through its work with leading global health organizations. IPA represents paediatricians from more than 149 of its more than 164 member countries, enabling them to work together to improve the physical, mental and social health and well-being of all children from birth to adolescence. IPA represents more than one million paediatricians, who save lives and improve the health of more than one billion children.

