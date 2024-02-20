Gujarat: PM Modi to dedicate two power plants of Nuclear Power Corporation on Thursday

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 20 : Prime Minister Narendra Nodi, who is scheduled to visit his home state of Gujarat on Thursday, will dedicate two units of Nuclear Power Corporation of India constructed at Kakrapar.

Two indigenously built power plants of 700-700 MW each will be dedicated to the country at Aya Kakrapar Atomic Power Station in Mandvi tehsil of Surat district.

With Units 3 and 4, Kakrapara Atomic Power Station will have a capacity of 1800 MW. The two units of the Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) system are a symbol of India's self-reliance.

Unit-3 Kakrapar Atomic Power Project (KAPP-3 700 MWe) is operational from 30 August 2023. This unit is the first unit in the series of 16 indigenous 700 MW PHWRs undergoing various stages of implementation. Its twin unit KAPP-4 will soon be connected to the grid and will start generating electricity.

This first Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) unit with advanced safety features, considered the best in the world, has been designed by Indian scientists and engineers. The design, construction and operation of reactors built by Indian engineers and scientists, as well as the supply and implementation of resources from Indian industries, is a prime example of realizing the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

NPCIL currently operates 23 reactors with a total capacity of 7480 MW. Additionally, 15 reactors of indigenous 700 MW PHWR technology are in various stages of implementation.

Four Light Water Reactors (LWR) of 1000 MW capacity are also under construction at Kudankulam with Russian collaboration, which is expected to be gradually completed by the year 2031-32. These reactors will increase the existing installed nuclear power capacity from 7480 MW to 22480 MW.

Nuclear power plants have so far produced about 870 billion units of clean electricity, reducing emissions equivalent to about 748 million tonnes of carbon-dioxide in the country. Nuclear energy will play an important role in achieving the goal of net zero by 2070.

KAPP-3 and 4 will generate approximately 10.4 billion units of clean power per year upon completion (at PLF of 85 per cent).

At COP26 held in 2021 in Glasgow, India committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge. They included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, to reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030.

India as a whole also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent. Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070.

