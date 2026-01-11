Gujarat: Rashtriya Khanij Chintan Shivir held with focus on critical mineral mission, sustainable mining

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 11 : A national brainstorming session on mining sector Rashtriya Khanij Chintan Shivir 2026, with participation from both Centre and States, held in Gandhinagar, discussed the sector and collectively reiterated their commitment to advancing sustainable mining and securing India's critical mineral needs.

The meeting held this week focused on key priorities for strengthening India's mining sector, with detailed discussions on the National Critical Mineral Mission, sustainable mining practices and measures to ensure long-term mineral security, according to a statement from the Ministry of Mines.

The deliberations reflected the collective resolve of the Centre and States to enhance domestic capabilities across the mining value chain through coordinated and forward-looking approaches.

The deliberations included a presentation by Vivek Kumar Bajpai, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Mines, who outlined the framework of the National Critical Mineral Mission.

He highlighted initiatives related to the identification of critical minerals, exploration and auctioning strategies, strengthening domestic mining and processing capacities, promotion of value addition and measures aimed at building resilient supply chains through collaboration with industry and research institutions.

Pankaj Kulshrestha, Controller General, Indian Bureau of Mines, made a presentation on the recovery of critical minerals from waste dumps and tailings.

He highlighted the scope for utilising advanced technologies and secondary resources to improve mineral availability while promoting environmentally responsible and circular mining practices.

Addressing the gathering, Piyush Goyal, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, emphasised the importance of timely operationalisation of mines to enhance the contribution of the mining sector to national growth.

He underlined the need for expeditious and accountable processes and stated that the Ministry of Mines is taking steps to accelerate mining activities in line with the country's developmental requirements.

Punjab Mining Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal highlighted the progress and potential of the state's mining sector and emphasised the adoption of modern technologies, sustainable practices and effective policy measures to further strengthen the sector.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy highlighted the importance of strengthening the mining sector as a foundation for inclusive and sustainable development.

He emphasised the effective utilisation of District Mineral Foundation funds for the welfare of mining-affected areas, the need for robust mine closure planning and the importance of timely auctioning of mineral blocks.

He reiterated that States are key partners in advancing mining sector reforms and assured continued support from the Government of India to promote responsible mining and enhance domestic mineral security in alignment with the objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The two-day conference was attended by Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil, Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with Ministers from State governments and senior officers of the Ministry of Mines. Mining Ministers and senior officials from more than eight States participated in the deliberations.

