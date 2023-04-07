Gunjan Gupta, Director at NeuSource Startup Minds, was awarded for Grand Queens Leadership Award 2023

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 7 (/PNN): NeuSource Startup Minds is proud to announce that its Director, Gunjan Gupta, has been awarded for the Grand Queens Leadership Award 2023 in the category of Startup Consultancy, as a Business Woman.

The GrandQueens Club is a prestigious orgzation that recognizes and celebrates the achievements of women who have demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities and have made significant contributions to their respective fields. The Grand Queens Leadership Award is a coveted award that acknowledges women who have made an impact in the world of business, and Gunjan Gupta has been awarded for this award for her contributions to the field of Startup Consultancy.

Gupta Gupta has been a part of NeuSource Startup Minds for several years and has played a key role in the company's success. She has been instrumental in helping startups navigate the complex world of business and has provided them with valuable advice and guidance. Her expertise in the field of Startup Consultancy has helped numerous businesses achieve their goals and reach new heights.

"I am honoured to be awarded for the Grand Queens Leadership Award 2023," said Gunjan Gupta. "It is humbling to be recognized for my contributions to the field of Startup Consultancy. I would like to thank the GrandQueens Club for considering me for this award, and I look forward to continuing to help startups achieve their goals."

NeuSource Startup Minds is proud of Gupta's achievements and wishes her all the best for the Grand Queens Leadership Award 2023.

NeuSource Startup Minds India Ltd. is a startup consultancy firm based in India that aims to make the process of starting and running a business easier for entrepreneurs. The company was formed to improve startup consultancy services in India and make the process of starting and running a business more accessible and streamlined.

NeuSource Startup Minds India Ltd. offers a wide range of services to entrepreneurs, including business registration, legal compliance, financial planning, marketing, and branding. The company's team of experts provides valuable advice and guidance to entrepreneurs, helping them navigate the complex world of business and achieve their goals.

The company believes in the simple idea that starting a new business in India should be easy, and it works towards making this a reality for entrepreneurs. With its comprehensive range of services and expert guidance, NeuSource Startup Minds India Ltd. has helped numerous startups achieve success in India's competitive business environment.

NeuSource Startup Minds India Ltd. is committed to providing high-quality services to entrepreneurs and is dedicated to making the process of starting and running a business more accessible and efficient.

