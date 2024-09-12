Guru Randhawa, Rick Ross and DJ Shadow Unite for 'Rich Life' Under Gaurang Doshi's Production; Teaser Premieres 15th September

VMPL

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 12: In a groundbreaking collaboration, popular Indian singer Guru Randhawa and legendary American rapper Rick Ross and Dj Shadow have teamed up for an exciting new music video titled Rich Life. This project marks one of the biggest international collaborations between Indian talent and a global hip-hop superstar.

The highly anticipated poster for Rich Life was launched today on social media and quickly went viral, capturing the attention of fans worldwide. The music video, produced by Gaurang Doshi, promises a blend of Randhawa's catchy Hindi-Punjabi beats with Rick Ross's iconic rap style.

The song will be released under the banner of Phoenixx Global Music, with fans eagerly awaiting what could be a chart-topping hit. The poster has sparked excitement and curiosity, showcasing both artists in a bold and dynamic visual that hints at the energetic vibe of the upcoming video.

Adding to the excitement, the teaser for the music video is set to drop on 15th September, with the full music video expected to release in the following week. This collaboration is expected to make waves in both the Hindi-Punjabi and international music scenes, bringing together two distinct musical cultures in a powerful fusion. Fans are eagerly counting down the days until the full release of Rich Life.

The video is presented by Dubai-based business tycoon Somit Jenna and produced by TTF Productions LLC, adding a layer of global production excellence to the project. Additionally, Niti Agarwal co-produces the music video, making this collaboration a highly anticipated release with significant international backing from key industry players.

