Guru Vandana Manch hosts a one-day session of first Brahmarshi meet

A religious authority parallel to the political authority was formed unanimously in the session

Swami Shri Krishnanandji appointed Chief Dharmacharya, Shri Muditvadnanandji Maharaj as Deputy Chief Dharmacharya, Shri Gaurang Sharan Devacharyaji as Chairman, Shri Sharadbhai Vyas as Vice Chairman, Mahant Shri Kasturdas Bapu as Chief Whip, and Swami Shri Nijanandji Maharaj as the President of Shri Vidyat Parishad in the presence of saints of Guruvandana Manch’s Saptarshi Parishad and Rajya Parishad.

September 12: The one-day session of the very first Brahmarshi meet was organised in the civil hospital campus auditorium in Gandhinagar by Guruvandana Manch on Sunday. Following elaborate talks and discussions, a religious authority parallel to the political authority in Gujarat state was formed. The religious authority will function as per the rule of law under the Constitution.

The Brahmarshi meet is equivalent to the legislative assembly, while the religious council appointed at the meet is equivalent to the state’s council of ministers.

In the presence of saints belonging to Guruvandana Manch’s Saptarshi Parishad and Rajya Parishad, Swami Shri Krishnanandji was appointed as the Chief Dharmacharya. Shri Muditvadnanandji Maharaj was appointed as the Deputy Chief Dharmacharya, and Shri Gaurang Sharan Devacharyaji as the Chairman.

Shri Sharadbhai Vyas was appointed as the Vice Chairman, Mahant Shri Kasturdas Bapu as Chief Whip, and Swami Shri Nijanandji Maharaj as the President of Shri Vidyat Parishad. The office bearers were sworn in with Vedic rituals. Twenty-two other Dharmacharyas were also sworn into the Dharmacharya council. With this, the religious authority in the state is now at par with the political authority. The religious authority will now focus its complete attention on the 182 assembly seats of Gujarat, which will be considered Guruvandana Manch’s Brahmarshi constituencies. The authority will make efforts to usher in harmony and unity in the diverse Hindu society. Apart from this, it will defeat the attacks on Sanatan Dharma (enteral religion) by religions having their origin in foreign countries. It will also strive to create a brave Hindu society and establish moral values in public life.

Swami Shri Muditvadananandji Saraswatiji, Swami Shri Krishnannandji Maharaj, Shri SP Swami Gondal, Jagadguru Suryaacharya ji Dwarka, and Swami Shri Gaurangsharan Devacharya ji addressed the large holy gathering.

Saptarshi Parishad President Mahant Shri Kaniramdasji Maharaj, International President Mahant Swamiji Hariharanandji Bharti, Mahant Shri Atmanand Saraswatiji Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Shri Shivram Saheb, Shri SP Swami Mahant Shri Shantigiri ji, Mahant Shri Krishnanandji, Mahant Shri Vidyadasji Bapu, Mahamandaleshwar Shri Muldas Bapu, Mahamandaleshwar Shri Gordhan Bapa, 108 Mahant Shri Kshipragiri Maharaj, and Mahamandaleshwar Shri Keshavanandji Maharaj were present at the meet.

Also present were Rajya Parishad President Mahamandaleshwar Shri Lalit Kishorsharan, Swamiji Nijanandji Bapu, Mahant Shri Mudivivadnanandji, Mahant Shri Kastur Bapu, Mahamandaleshwar Shri Jinaramji Bapu, Jagadguru Suryacharya Krishnadevji Maharaj, noted kathakaars, Rashtra Vandana Manch President and former IPS DG Vanzara, and Vice President MA Patel.

Kathakaar and Guru Vandana Manch’s coordinator Shri Rameshwarbapu Hariyani anchored the function.

