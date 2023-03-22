GV Research Platform and Nexel partner to bring cutting-edge iPSC Technology to the biomedical community in India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 22 (/BusinessWire India): GV Research Platform (GVRP), a renowned provider of preclinical research services, has announced a partnership with Nexel, a leading specialist in induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology. Through this partnership, GVRP will become Nexel's authorized distribution partner in India for iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes, hepatocytes, and neurocytes.

This partnership is a significant milestone for the biomedical community in India, as it will bring cutting-edge technology to the forefront of research and development. iPSC-derived cells have the potential to revolutionize drug discovery, toxicity testing, disease modeling, and regenerative medicine. These cells are an essential tool for drug development, as they provide a more physiologically relevant model for testing the efficacy and safety of new compounds.

Dr. Choongseong Han, Founder and CEO of Nexel, expressed his pleasure in partnering with GVRP, saying, "The collaboration will expand the reach of our cutting-edge iPSC technology to a wider audience in India. As a world leader in iPSC technology, Nexel has set a new paradigm in the in vitro toxicity field by successfully commercializing iPSC-derived cells that mimic human functionality, making the partnership with GVRP a significant milestone in advancing biomedical research in India."

Kalyan Korisapati, Co-Founder and CEO of GVRP, said, "We are excited to partner with Nexel to bring their innovative iPSC-derived cells to India. This partnership will allow us to expand our offerings and provide our clients with access to the latest technology in preclinical research. We are confident that this collaboration will have a positive impact on the biomedical community in India and will contribute to advancing the development of new treatments for diseases."

Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, GV Research Platform (GVRP) is a Contract Research Orgzation focused on providing end-to-end solutions across the drug discovery continuum. Established in 2020 by a unique combination of scientific and life sciences infrastructure experts, GVRP has made strides in achieving its vision of enabling efficient and affordable innovation through differentiated and customized R&D solutions. For more information, please visit www.gvrp.in.

Nexel is a leading specialist in induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology. Nexel manufactures iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes, hepatocytes, and neurocytes that can be used for drug discovery, toxicity testing, disease modeling, and regenerative medicine. With its iPSC technology, Nexel also provides cardiotoxicity screening service, NeXST Service, and custom iPSC differentiation service. Nexel is headquartered in Korea and has subsidiaries in the United States and Australia. For more information, please visit www.nexel.co.kr.

