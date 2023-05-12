GVCW and GBS announce launch of new Greece visa application center in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 12 (/BusinessWire India): GBS Technology Services, a global visa outsourcing company has partnered with Global Visa Centre World, the exclusive External Service Provider (ESP) to the Greek Consular and Diplomatic Authorities to roll out new and spacious visa application centres for travellers to Greece from India.

Launch of the first centre took place in Delhi on May 11, 2023, in the presence of eminent dignitaries from the diplomatic community and tourism services. GBS would roll new Visa Application Centres (VACs) in Bangalore, Kolkata, and Mumbai with assistance from VFS Global, the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions. These state-of-the-art new VACs feature bigger premium lounges, large seating capacity and increased submission counters for visa applicants travelling to Greece.

"The new Greek Visa Application Centre will provide travellers from India with an easier application process, increased accessibility, better information and improved support PAN India with an aim to promote Greece as first choice destination and making travel between the countries seamless and efficient," said Kaviraj Bhandari- CEO, GBS Technology Services India Pvt Ltd.

Greece attracts approximately 50,000 tourists from India annually.

"Relations between India & Greece are a very old story - Thousands of years old story... I have always believed in making the Indian people to get to know more about modern Greece and to travel there. It is in this process that together with GBS we are inaugurating our new Visa Centre in New Delhi and we hope we will be able to provide excellent conditions and services to all those who would like to visit Greece," said Ambassador Y.A. Zepos, Vice Chairman of GVCW.

