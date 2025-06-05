GyanTantra - A Digital Innovation Strengthening the Roots of Learning in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 5: In a modest classroom on the edge of Gurugram's industrial belt, twelve-year-old Khushi taps through her GyanTantra module with quiet focus. Today's storytold through animated visuals in Hindiis about courage, narrated through a lion's journey that gently instills values. With Environment Day approaching, Khushi proudly shares her favourite lesson on sanitation with her friends. It's a story that explains why defecating in the open harms not just health, but the ecosystem. That day, Khushi became an ambassador of change.

From Streets to Classrooms - A Mission with Meaning

GyanTantra began with a simple yet determined mission: to bring street children back into learning. Back then, laptops were unaffordable luxuries. But as Capt. Indraani Singh recalls, "Not trying was never an option. I remember a teacher sitting by the roadside with a laptop, determined to teach. It worked. Many of those children are now responsible, educated adults."

In West Bengal's Purulia, at the Lowakui Forest Centre, laptops were carried miles into town just to be chargedthen brought back so children could learn. In remote villages of Rajasthan, the GyanRathan electric vehicle fitted with GyanTantra-powered tabletsdelivered not just lessons, but a sense of possibility.

Built for the Children the System Forgot

GyanTantra wasn't designed for ideal classrooms. It was created for children who live on the move, who learn through stories, who speak in dialects, and who are often the first in their families to attend school. The platform offers bilingual, story-based, non-ranking education tailored to each learner's pace.

Whether accessed through basic desktops or modern tablets, the experience is complemented by printed storybooks and notebooks. From off-grid centres in Jharkhand to urban shelters in Delhi, the platform adapts to each contextanchored always in dignity and access.

Real Stories, Quiet Transformation

* Roshni, once an introvert with a quick temper, mellowed through GyanTantra's value education. She now mediates peer conflicts.

* Seema, daughter of a small shopkeeper, gained confidence in math and now helps manage her family's accounts.

* Mohit, energetic but often distracted, found focus through the coding module. "Coding makes me calm. I feel like I build things," he shares.

* Sonu, inspired by health awareness stories, now speaks out against tobacco use in his neighbourhood.

* Nisha no longer felt judged, as her teacher became the virtual "Reema Didi." Many girls who had never been given the chance to learn have now completed their basic education.

* Rishi and Sonika, who spoke only Bengali and Gujarati, learned Hindi and English after their families migrated to Delhi.

Teachers are witnessing the shift. "Earlier, holding their attention was tough," says Renu, a teacher at Literacy India's Noida Centre. "Now, they look forward to stories, discussions, and even ask for extra time to explore new modules. What's changed isn't just their marksit's their curiosity, behaviour, and confidence."

Hard Work, Not Headlines

GyanTantra didn't grow from idealism alone. It was built through grit. Rain-soaked roads didn't stop facilitators from delivering laptops on scooters. Power cuts and community resistance didn't stall the work. The pedagogy was revised again and again based on real feedback from the field. The journey wasand remainsintensive.

As Capt. Singh reflects, "We built this not just to keep children in school, but to make them enjoy learning. For many, that joy had been missing. Now, we see them stay, grow, and dream bigger."

Learning for Life, Not Just Exams

Beyond basic literacy and numeracy, GyanTantra now includes:

* Coding - Teaching logic, creativity, and digital fluency

* Environmental Awareness - Fostering care for nature and sustainability

* Life Skills & Adolescent Health - Covering hygiene, safety, and emotional well-being

* Value Education - Instilling empathy, cooperation, and ethics

* Toilet Story - Teaching sanitation and hygiene, with children becoming storytellers in their own communities

* Good Touch-Bad Touch - Creating safe spaces for dialogue; even boys once hesitant now engage in teamwork and storytelling

Technologically, GyanTantra has evolved from Flash-based software to a robust HTML5 platform with an intuitive LMS that tracks and adapts to each child's learning level. Even in classrooms without a regular teacher, children can learn independentlythrough visuals, music, and culturally rooted narratives.

Measured in Children, Not Just Numbers

To date, GyanTantra has reached over 350,000 children, with 50,000 successfully mainstreamed into formal schooling. By 2030, Literacy India aims to reach 500,000 children, working in partnership with NGOs, corporate CSR initiatives, and government schools. It has been implemented across 18 states and continues to grow.

But growth is not the only goal. What matters most is depthensuring every child, regardless of background, experiences the dignity and joy of learning.

Shaping Change, One Child at a Time

GyanTantra was never meant to impress. It was designed to interrupt systemic neglectand replace it with relevance, respect, and resilience. It makes learning feel familiar, joyful, and empowering.

The change it brings is often quiet. You see it when a child who once never spoke now teaches others. When a girl speaks confidently about hygiene. When parentsonce unsurebegin to hope again.

That's how GyanTantra creates change. Not through headlines, but through real, human-centred transformation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor