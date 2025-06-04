Gyproc India Concludes First Edition of 'Beyond Dimensions' Design Challenge, Empowering Next-Gen Architects

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: Gyproc India, a frontrunner in light and sustainable solutions and a brand committed to environmentally conscious construction, celebrated the national finale of its flagship design challenge 'Beyond Dimensions with Gyproc'in Mumbai. The initiative was launched with a clear purpose, to inspire and empower the next generation of architects and interior designers to reimagine the future of building with sustainability at its core. Rooted in the belief that today's youth are the drivers of tomorrow, 'Beyond Dimensions' was conceptualized to nurture sustainable thinking and promote future-ready construction practices among emerging professionals.

With a strong emphasis on innovation-led learning and collaboration between industry and academia, the initiative brought together over 800 teams from more than 120 colleges across India. Structured in two stages, the challenge invited over 230 unique submissions and culminated in a showcase of the Top 8 finalist teams, who presented their forward-thinking concepts to a distinguished jury panel: Ar. Kavitha Selvaraj (Trilogue Studio), Ar. Manish Dikshit (Aum Architects) and Ms. Shailee Goswami (Saint-Gobain Research India).

Top 3 winning teams:

* Anurag Singh & Kashish Gala, Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture, Mumbai

* Afeefah Hoda & Keerthi S, RVS Padmavathy School of Architecture, Chennai

* Naveen Raja & Mohamed Yahya, RVS Padmavathy School of Architecture, Chennai

The winning trio will now embark on an exclusive international study tour to Dubai, gaining firsthand exposure to global best practices in green construction and sustainable architecture. Additionally, all eight finalists will receive access to the IGBC Certification Course on Green Built Environment, empowering them with practical knowledge to further sustainability in their careers.

Speaking at the finale, Sudeep Kolte, Managing Director, Gyproc India, said: "'Beyond Dimensions' is a commitment to our vision of enabling next-generation design leaders to embrace sustainable construction practices. The competition has been a platform not just for creativity, but for purpose-driven innovation that aligns with our belief in intelligent, efficient, and environmentally responsible interiors."

Gayatri Ojha, Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Gyproc India, added: "We are proud to witness the energy, ingenuity, and impact these young minds have brought to the challenge. This initiative is our way of nurturing a culture of sustainability while reinforcing the transformative potential of drywall technology in shaping the future of interior design."

Heena Hasrajani, Head Marketing, Gyproc India, mentioned: "The first edition of Beyond Dimensions focused on performance drywall systems that facilitates lighter and faster construction. The students went into extensive details integrating drywall technology across sectors reimagining hospitality, healthcare and workspaces."

Through 'Beyond Dimensions', Gyproc India reinforces its long-standing commitment to green construction, youth empowerment, and community resilience. The initiative exemplifies the company's global purpose to "Make the World a Better Home"driven by sustainability, innovation, and inclusive growth.

To learn more about Gyproc India's sustainable solutions and future initiatives, visit: https://www.gyproc.in

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

EUR46.6 billion in sales in 2024

More than 161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries

Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

For more information about Saint-Gobain India, visit www.saint-gobain.co.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor