Habitat for Humanity India and ExxonMobil build anganwadi centres and sanitation facilities in government schools

Vipin Rana (ExxonMobil, India Market Manager – Lubes) hands over the symbolic key while inaugurating the sanitation unit of Swami Vivekananda High School

Project includes the construction of gender-segregated toilets in four government schools, construction and renovation of anganwadi centres, and setting up of water filters and hand-washing facilities.

Project to benefit more than 1,200 students in four government schools and two anganwadi centres located in Bengaluru and Chikkaballapur districts.

Additionally, the NGO is inculcating the habit of good hygiene and sanitation among children through awareness sessions.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: Four government schools in Bengaluru and Chikkaballapur now have access to new and upgraded sanitation units and clean drinking water facilities thanks to Habitat for Humanity India, a leading housing non-profit organisation and ExxonMobil Services & Technology Private Limited (ExxonMobil). The new infrastructure offers improved access to safe and hygienic sanitation facilities and clean drinking water to more than 1,200 school students.

Additionally, two anganwadi centres in Chikkaballapur have gone through a complete makeover, with one being newly constructed and another renovated. Pregnant women, mothers and children up to 5 years of age who visit the anganwadi centres to avail the integrated child development services will benefit from the newly built infrastructure.

The facilities were handed over to the schools and anganwadi authorities in a handover ceremony held on 1st June, 2023. The ceremony was attended by Vipin Rana (ExxonMobil, India Market Manager – Lubes), Chinedu C Agbalaka (ExxonMobil Technology Center Subsurface Manager), Kirti N Parmar (ExxonMobil, Technology Center IT Manager), Sartaj S Ghai (ExxonMobil – Technical Advisor), Habitat India’s team and dignitaries from the schools and anganwadis.

Under the project, sanitation units and hand-washing facilities have been built in Swami Vivekananda High School in Hoskote; Siddhartha Educational Society in Lingarajpuram, Bengaluru; Model Primary School and Government Higher Primary school in Avathi, Chikkaballapur district. The anganwadis are located in Mandikal village in Chikkaballapur district. The development of the school sanitation infrastructure and anganwadis is part of Habitat for Humanity India’s water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and community infrastructure development initiative.

Habitat for Humanity India’s spokesperson commented on the initiative, saying, “We are thankful to ExxonMobil for their generous support. Through our partnership with government schools and anganwadi centres, we are proud to have constructed sanitation units, built a new anganwadi centre, and renovated another anganwadi centre. These efforts not only enhance the learning environment but also empower children with dignity and the opportunity to thrive. Habitat for Humanity India remains committed to creating sustainable and inclusive spaces that nurture the dreams and aspirations of our future generations.”

ExxonMobil said, “No child should be held back due to a lack of basic sanitation services. But this problem disproportionately impacts girls. In fact, it’s viewed as one of the primary reasons they are denied a real chance at education. That’s why, at ExxonMobil, we back impactful initiatives such as this one that creates more “pull factors” for children to complete their schooling and build themselves a promising future.”

About Habitat For Humanity India

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort. The housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 70 countries. In India since 1983, Habitat for Humanity has supported more than 38 million people by helping them build or improve a place they can call home, build improved sanitation units and provide humanitarian aid and disaster-resilient shelter solutions in the aftermath of natural disasters.

Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower.

To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit www.habitatindia.org

