Hafele introduces Profin Gola Profiles for Sleek, Handle-less Kitchen Designs

New Delhi [India], November 18: As urban living evolves, open kitchens are transforming into the heart of modern homes, spaces that blend functionality with design continuity. Reflecting this shift, Hafele's Profin Gola Profiles bring the elegance of seamless, handle-less cabinetry to contemporary kitchens, enabling clean, uninterrupted surfaces that enhance both style and space.

Crafted with Hafele's advanced manufacturing technology and meticulous precision, the Profin Gola Profiles allow effortless integration of drawers and cabinets, creating a sleek and minimal look that aligns perfectly with modern design trends. Hafele's innovative fastening system ensures easy installation and perfect alignment, offering both efficiency and aesthetic finesse.

Available in six contemporary finishes: Silver, Graphite, Gold, Rose Gold, Dark Bronze, and Matt Black, Hafele's Profin Gola Profiles adapt beautifully to diverse interior palettes. Whether blending subtly with muted tones or standing out as metallic highlights, these profiles bring a distinctive sophistication to every kitchen.

With the Profin range, Hafele continues to elevate everyday living through intelligent, design-led solutions that merge functionality with refined aesthetics, transforming kitchens into truly seamless extensions of modern living spaces.

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global Network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergised product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces, positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nationwide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

