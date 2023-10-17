Hafele’s New Architectural Lights Range – The Stanford Series

New Delhi (India), October 17: With Hafele’s New Architectural Lights Range, you will find all your lighting needs taken care of. Whether it is lighting up a small area, highlighting a wall texture, emphasizing on a work of art, illuminating the floor space at night or simply ensuring even distribution of light across the entire space – these lights have got you covered. The range covers various applications, installation techniques and design themes. Each series comes with a comprehensive offering of the different types of interior lights, be it downlights, spotlights or wall washers, which allows you to implement a consistent design theme (in terms of the lighting fixtures) across the space available, even with differentiated illumination techniques.

Engineered on the same philosophy of ‘easiness’ and ‘flexibility’ as the Loox furniture lighting system, Hafele can now be your holistic lighting solutions provider, delivering premium ambient, task and accent lighting for your living spaces.

With the innovative modularization concept, various designs, and baffle colour options, Hafele’s Architectural Lights offer the ultimate installation flexibility that enhance the aesthetics of your premium interiors.

Stanford Series: Designed on the concept of modularization, this series offers you customization options like never before. The ordering process involves selecting the type of Light Engine, Baffle and Mounting Bracket, enabling the series to offer 42 different luminaire combinations. Selections in terms of wattage, beam angle, tilt angle and shape give you unmatched possibilities in ensuring a unified look for your interiors.

The 7 trendy baffle colour options – White, Matt Black, Piano Black (Glossy), Gold, Champagne, Chrome and Bronze, provide creative flexibility for incorporating elegant pops of colour that effortlessly highlight your ceiling or provide a seamless look that immaculately blends with your interior design.

The luminaires from the Stanford Series are suitable for use as spotlights and downlights. They have a low UGR (Unified Glare Rating) which enhances the visual clarity and provides comfortable aesthetics in the living spaces. With easy installation and wide customization options, the Stanford series is your ideal solution for contemporary aesthetics.

Log onto https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us/410/ to find the nearest Hafele showroom or design centre.

Website: https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID:customercare@hafeleindia.com

About Hafele India

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia.

Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor