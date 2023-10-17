Hafele’s Premium Callidora 90 Island Cookerhood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: Contemporary kitchens have evolved beyond mere functionality. They now prioritize aesthetics and ergonomics, making kitchen design a crucial aspect of modern living. Among the innovative kitchen design layouts that elevate the visual and functional appeal, the island kitchen concept stands out as it provides an additional workspace for specific tasks like uninterrupted cooking amidst the busy kitchen activities. Enhancing this experience is an island cookerhood that effectively extracts unwanted and unhealthy cooking smoke and residues from the kitchen while adding a touch of sophistication.

Hafele’s premium island cookerhood, the Callidora 90, features superior extraction and timeless elegance complementing your contemporary island kitchens. The addition of this cookerhood in your kitchen will not only enhance its overall look but also play a vital role in maintaining a healthy cooking environment. The exceptional performance that this cookerhood boasts of is enabled by the efficient and quiet extraction of cooking fumes achieved through its integrated powerful BLDC motor and perimetric suction that captures smoke from all sides of the cookerhood. With the feather touch control panel and gesture control, Callidora 90 is convenient and easy to operate even with greasy hands.

With its sleek black glass finish and state-of-the-art features, the Callidora 90 Island Cookerhood not only upgrades the functionality of your kitchen but also elevates its aesthetics to a whole new level.

Log onto https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us/410/ to find the nearest Hafele showroom or design centre.

Website: https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID: customercare@hafeleindia.com

About Hafele India

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia.

Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

