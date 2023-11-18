The U-Kaffee coffee machine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: The recreational experience of cooking your favourite delicacies is often spoiled due to all the time and effort spent in mundane pre-cooking activities like chopping, grinding, grating or blending. Hafele’s professional range of Small Domestic Appliances makes prepping fun while giving you more time to enjoy what you like doing the most – cooking your favourite dishes or experimenting with new ones! As an extension to our comprehensive offering of cooking appliances from the Hafele Appliances Range, Hafele’s Small Domestic Appliances come in modern designs, attractive colours and long-lasting, sturdy materials; coupled with superior functions that will make your pre-cooking tasks a breeze. These handy appliances are super easy to use, provide accurate prepping results and can make even the most boring tasks in the kitchen, fun!

NOIL

Hafele’s NOIL Air Fryer provides a healthier alternative to cooking food – now fulfil your deep-fried food cravings without any guilt! As the name suggests, this air fryer prepares food with little to NO-OIL. The smart Rapid Air Technology intuitively adjusts the temperature so that the food cooked is crisp on the outside and tender on the inside all while using 90% less fat. What’s more, with this air fryer you can bake, grill, roast, and even reheat food as per your preference! With an attractive design, touch panel with 8 pre-set programmes, aerodynamically designed non-stick fry basket, NOIL guarantees a reimagined cooking experience: one where taste equals health.

Grilla

With Hafele’s New Sandwich Griller – Grilla, you can take your sandwich game to a whole new level. Get creative with this compact machine that not just allows you to prepare a wide variety of sandwiches but also enables you to grill and cook anything you want from tikkas to giant stuffed burger in a matter of minutes.

Chromatic

Hafele’s Chromatic Hand Blender provides you with a powerful blending experience that lets you blend even the toughest ingredients effortlessly. With the help of the 9 variable speed control functions, you can easily customise the speed of the blender as per the requirement of the recipe. Chromatic’s powerful 600W motor produces exceptional blending results while its stainless-steel body ensures durability. The ergonomic design of the blender enables a better hand grip and is specially constructed to augment easy cleaning. Thoughtfully built, use Hafele’s CHROMATIC Hand Blender to achieve blending, whipping and pureeing results that are fantastic!

U-Kaffee

The U-Kaffee coffee machine by Hafele can brew you the most delectable shot of espresso just in the comfort of your home. So, while you determine the roast, blend, quality, strength and every other detail of coffee, U-Kaffee adeptly works in the background to bring out the best result with the ideal aroma versus taste balance. The 15-bar pump pressure ensures that the coffee grind is exposed to precise pressure and temperature conditions to brew a perfect, full-flavoured cup of coffee. The steam wand dispenses hot water and enables you to froth and steam milk for making handcrafted cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites, cortados etc.

About Hafele India

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia.

Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

