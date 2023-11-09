HAL and Airbus collaborate to strengthen 'Make-in-India' mission

New Delhi [India], November 9 : In a significant development, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Airbus, the largest European aircraft manufacturing company, have inked a contract for the establishment of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities dedicated to the A-320 family of aircraft.

The formal signing took place on November 9 during a function in New Delhi, marking a milestone in India's aerospace industry.

This collaboration between HAL, a premier aerospace and defence company in India, and Airbus, a global aerospace giant, exemplifies a joint commitment to furthering India's 'Make-in-India' mission.

The establishment of MRO facilities for the A-320 family of aircraft on Indian soil is set to enhance self-reliance and indigenous manufacturing capabilities in the country.

Airbus's steadfast dedication to 'Make in India' not only bolsters the nation's aerospace sector but also serves as a testament to India's burgeoning expertise in high-tech manufacturing.

These strategic partnerships have the potential to elevate India's status as a key player in the global aerospace market.

This aligns seamlessly with the 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' vision, wherein self-reliance and indigenous manufacturing stand at the forefront of economic growth and development.

Airbus's continued investments and collaborations with Indian counterparts underscore the company's unwavering confidence in India's potential to significantly contribute to the global aerospace supply chain.

This collaboration with HAL marks another step forward in this direction, fostering technological advancement and fostering skill development within the country.

The establishment of MRO facilities for the A-320 family of aircraft not only signifies a strengthening of India's aerospace infrastructure but also opens avenues for employment and skill enhancement in the region.

HAL and Airbus's joint initiative is poised to create a positive ripple effect across the aerospace sector, further solidifying India's position in the global arena.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor