Halma India Internship offers rich learning and market insights in Niche Sectors

Eleven graduates pursuing master's in business administration (MBA) from some of India's premier institutes joined this year. The programme is designed to equip graduates with skills to solve complex business problems and drive data-based decisions in the organisation through market research. Launched in 2014 as an initiative to support Halma's growth strategy in the Indian market, the programme has evolved over the years, bringing significant value to the organisation and helping strengthen business drivers for Halma companies using rich market insights on niche markets. Every year, between May-July, interns are onboarded for a period of two months after a thorough campus recruitment process. Throughout the internship journey, they are exposed to how life-saving technologies deliver Halma's purpose and create a positive impact for everyone, every day. This includes understanding how businesses are solving the big problems facing the world today. The programme provides in-depth insight into how individual companies retain autonomy, identity, brand and culture while benefiting from knowledge sharing within the Halma network. "This is the 9th year since the launch of the MBA internship programme, and I can confidently say that we offer one of the best internship experiences through the programme. It helps graduates gain an insight into the dynamics of working for a global group of life-saving technology companies," said Prasenjit Datta, Managing Director, Halma India. "We attract exceptional people and give them the opportunity to work directly under our three sectors - healthcare, environmental & analysis, and safety. During the course of the programme, they collaborate with our teams and individuals representing our diverse businesses and learn from experienced mentors, who equip them with the right skills and mindset to solve complex business problems." Sunil Balan, General Manager, Marketing, Halma India and Internship programme coordinator, added, "One of the key focus areas of the programme is to offer a holistic learning opportunity within our diverse businesses. We also provide them with hands-on experience in market research and analysis, market mapping, competitive analysis, and consumer behaviour. These interns have contributed significantly to our group of companies, conducting research and collecting valuable insights in areas like market sizing, merger & acquisition, regulatory frameworks, localisation, sourcing and entry strategies." Ayaskanta Das, a graduate of IIT Kharagpur, and an intern who worked closely with Halma companies in the Environmental & Analysis Sector shared, "I had an opportunity to independently build my project, right from the start till the very end, with mentorship and guidance at every stage. I did an extensive study based on the outline provided by Halma to identify acquisition prospects of Indian businesses that create innovative products and solutions in niche markets across India. The scope of the project and the search process challenged me at several levels as I had to apply a lot of my learning and understanding across technology, finance and Halma's purpose to build a pipeline that would support Halma's inorganic growth strategy in the region. I am extremely pleased to lead this study, which is significant for Halma in India as it acts as a quick guide to market opportunities and a base for future investments." Another intern, Anushka Paranjpe, Great Lakes, added, "Halma is a purpose-led organisation and understanding how its purpose makes an impact on the people and the community was both daunting and enlightening. It helped me think beyond my task and shift my focus on the outcome. As a result, even the most complex work became simple, meaningful, and satisfying. My internship project required extensive collaboration with professionals from Halma's diverse businesses to build insights based on studies and data. It helped me not just solve the business challenge but also develop my core research and analytics skills. During my internship, I also met many fellow interns and colleagues from Halma companies at various in-house events fostering collaboration and team spirit."

