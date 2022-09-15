Hang Out, a leading name In Children’s Entertainment for over a decade, unfolds a new evolutionary dimension for the New Generation launched NEON BY HANGOUT

The Interiors of Neon By Hangout along with Directors Sahil & Shalini Vij

September 15: Hang Out, a leading name In Children’s Entertainment for over a decade, originally curated by Director Shalini Vij in 2009, unfolds a new evolutionary dimension for the New Generation launched NEON BY HANGOUT

It is a unique, promising amusement and entertainment centre. It is amongst India’s pioneer and best Family Entertainment Centre that provides an unbeatable range of exceptional games and rides for every age. It’s a one-stop shop for all things fun, food, and entertainment. Neon By Hang Out, as the name states, is a Neon-themed Family Hang Out. Conceptualised, designed and themed by Directors Shalini & Sahil Vij, Neon Cafe is a glow in the dark concept with bowling and gaming along with an area to host parties and events, with all necessary Covid – 19 precautions.

Neon By Hang Out’s new proud launch is its Virtual Reality which is as close as it gets to Reality. The pride of place is the Hurricane 360, the newest technology in VR and the First one in India. Hang Out’s Newest ride is a 3-seat model, 6-Axis Motion Ride with a 360-degree rotation capability, which makes it a 7DOF (dimension of freedom in VR terminology). The ride uses specially designed Shoulder Harness Coaster Seats, 6DOF with 360 rotation, Special Effects including Water, Rain, Airblast, Fog and Snow devices, Dome or Flat Screen options, 2.1 Sound System Quality, VR or 3D Ride Licensed movies to choose from. Other New Elements & Anchors at Hang Out are its Neon themed, glow in the dark Bowling Lanes, Pool tables & Air Hockey to unleash the child in you.

One of the largest Gaming Zone with an array of over 100 Arcades, tickets and prize-winning games catering to all age groups, It also introduced a Vortex Tunnel giving a vertigo experience. Vertigo is a sensation of feeling off balance, and dizzy, where you feel like you are spinning or that the world around you is spinning. A sensation worth experiencing.

On the other hand, My Town is a well-defined designated area designed for younger Kids from 2-8 years old with a fully foamed toddler area touching the fine motor, sensory, cognitive and music skills, 2 level playground, role or pretend play rooms like the grocery store, hospital, bakery and Ice cream parlour & more.

Sahil Vij believes in evolution & unleashing the child in everyone, promoting the revamped re-launch of Hang Out with The Neon theme & new elements. Says, “Neon by Hang Out is Evolving Technology & trending in Time with Family Entertainment in Mind”. Shalini Vij, Director of Hangout, firmly believes & stated, “Play is a fundamental building block of who we are as an adult. Physically, psychologically, emotionally and cognitively, childhood play shapes the person we all become.

Playtime is the beginning of early learning, and it can enhance the child’s skills in a fun-filled environment by giving them age-appropriate activities and safe surroundings. The edutainment panels in the toddler area enhance their cognitive, music, fine motor and sensory skills while they play. The play area provides a dynamic, mental and physical voyage of investigation and exploration and simultaneously enhances their gross motor skills. These games improve hand-eye coordination. Playtime can teach us so much while we have fun, “adds Sahil Vij, Director Neon by Hang Out.

