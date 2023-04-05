Hansraj College, University of Delhi celebrates its Platinum Jubilee with a 2-Day National Education Conclave on March 23-24, 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 5 (/SRV): In commemoration of its Platinum Jubilee (75th anniversary), Hansraj College, University of Delhi orgsed a 2-Day National Education Conclave (23rd -24th March 2023) at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The central theme of the Conclave was - 'India of the Future and Higher Education.' Several reputed academicians, civil servants, Union and State ministers, scholars, domain experts, policy makers, students and scholars came together to discuss and deliberate on the various aspects of higher education in India as well as its opportunities and challenges.

Kailash Choudhary, Union Minister of state for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Madhur Verma, IPS; Sandeep Marwah, Chairman, Asian Academy of Film and Television; Prof Jagmohan Singh Rajput, Senior Academician; Santosh Taneja, Founder - Samkalp IAS Coaching; Raj Nehru, Vice Chancellor, Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Haryana; Prof. Sushma Yadav, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Haryana; Prof. Satyaketu Sankrit, Proctor, Ambedkar University Delhi; and Dr Sachchidanand Mishra, Member Secretary, Indian Council of Philosophical Research were present as the invited guests on Day 1 of the Conclave along with Prof. Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor, University of Delhi.

Prof. Yogesh Singh threw light on the increase in the number of mental health issues amongst youngsters. He emphasized that it is the responsibility of the educational institution to provide a safe and holistic environment to their students. He emphasized that the education system should be so robust that the students are equipped with the tools to handle mental and emotional challenges as well.

Day 2 of the Conclave was graced by Rameshwar Teli, Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; Dr Mahesh Chandra Sharma, Chairman, Ekatm Manav Anusandhan; Prof. Girishwar Mishr, Former VC, Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya; Prof. Prakash Singh, Director South Campus; Dr Abhishek Tandon, Associate Professor, University of Delhi; Hardip Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs; Om Prakash Sharma, MLA; Prof. Girish Jha, Chairman of the Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT); Dr Balendu Sharma Dhadhich, Director, Microsoft were some guests invited. present, Prof. Chandra Shekhar, President of International Affairs, University of Delhi; Prof. Pavan Sinha "Guruji", spiritual guru and educationist; Subhash Uttam Phal Desai, Minister of Social Welfare of Goa, Prof Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA); Prof Balaram P, Dean of Colleges, University of Delhi; Biplab Deb, former Chief Minister of Tripura and Rajya Sabha MP and Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank, former Education Minister.

The guests spoke about various topics including multidisciplinary research and education, the aim and path for India to be the Vishwaguru as reflected through NEP and G-20 Presidency as well as the role and importance of Indian languages in India's future.

Rashtriya Kavi Sammelan was also orgsed towards the end of the 2-Day Conclave wherein several reputed poets were invited and the poetry session was greeted with thunderous applause by thousands of spectators.

Prof. Rama, Principal, Hansraj College concluded the event and delivered a speech on the history of Hansraj College, DAV tradition and the role of Mahatma Hansraj in education of India and nation building.

