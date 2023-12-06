Harness the Cloud Revolution with Scale and Security

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 6: The cloud industry is not just adapting, but moving in leaps and bounds bringing great scale and cost efficiency to organizations. Transformative trends such as Cloud at the Edge, AI in the Cloud, Multi-Cloud solutions, Data Privacy in the Cloud, etc are scripting the future of technology.

According to Garner, a leading authority in tech predictions, enterprises are projected to shift their spending dynamics by 2025. The forecast indicates that organizations will invest more in public cloud services, signaling a substantial departure from traditional IT solutions.

Recent insights from a Thales-commissioned survey, conducted by S&P Global Market Intelligence across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, shed light on the mounting challenges faced by organizations while migrating to cloud platforms. As the digital landscape becomes increasingly intricate, businesses grapple with the complexities of new cloud technologies, emphasizing the critical need for skilled professionals.

This surge in cloud complexity underscores the urgency for experts in Cloud Architecture and Security. The demand for skilled professionals is reaching unprecedented levels as businesses navigate the challenges posed by Cloud adoption. The call is clear: organizations need professionals well-versed in the latest cloud trends to secure their digital future.

As we stride into a future dominated by the cloud, REVA Academy for Corporate Excellence - RACE, REVA University responds to the urgent need for skilled professionals with a specially crafted M.Sc. program in Cloud Architecture and Security. Developed by industry-led professionals, this program is a comprehensive and forward-thinking initiative designed to equip individuals with advanced knowledge and skills essential for leadership roles in the dynamic cloud ecosystem.

Dr Shinu Abhi, Director of Corporate Training at RACE, program director states, "The M.Sc Program in Cloud Architecture and Security at REVA Academy for Corporate Excellence is not merely a response to industry trends; it stands as a proactive initiative to shape the future visionaries of the cloud technology landscape. We understand the urgency of fostering expertise in this field, and our program is meticulously crafted to meet the evolving demands of the cloud industry. Join us in pioneering excellence, and become part of a community that is at the forefront of the cloud revolution."

The program encompasses a diverse range of topics, including multi-cloud management, operations, architecture, and deployment. Learners enrolled in this program will gain hands-on experience with both Microsoft Azure and AWS cloud platforms preparing them for the challenges and opportunities presented by the ever-evolving cloud space. The participants of the program enjoy great career opportunities in all the marquee organizations with a 50-200 per cent salary hike.

The M.Sc program at REVA Academy for Corporate Excellence is a testament to the institution's commitment to providing education that aligns with industry needs. As the cloud industry continues redefining itself, this program ensures that graduates are well-versed in current trends and equipped with the skills to drive innovation and security in the future of cloud technology.

Join us in pioneering excellence, Enroll now and be part of the next generation of cloud experts shaping the digital landscape.

