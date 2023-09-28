HarperCollins is proud to announce the publication of 'We Also Make Policy' by Subhash Chandra Garg

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 28: We Also Make Policy is a candid account of the proceedings within India's finance ministry.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Economic policy has a direct impact on how people live, eat, work, and spend. It governs every aspect of life, and finance secretaries are central to how economic policy is made and implemented. In this book, Subhash Chandra Garg, former economic affairs secretary and finance secretary, tells the inside story of how economic policy is made and unmade at the highest levels in the Government of India.

We Also Make Policy is a fly-on-the-wall account of the proceedings within the finance ministry. The book talks candidly about controversial decisions from the first tenure of the NDA government, such as the politics of minimum support price to farmers, electoral bonds, recapitalizing of banks, monetizing national assets and the controversial resignation of RBI Governor Urjit Patel, among others. As the author of three Union Budgets, Garg also talks about what it takes to put the Budget together: the pressures, processes, calculations and, above all, the politics.

Subhash Chandra Garg says, "The making of economic policy in India tends to be opaque and non-consultative. We Also Make Policy discloses what went on behind the scenes in several major policy decisions that I was involved in during my time in the finance ministry — such as electoral bonds, printing of Rs 2000 notes, the monetisation of six airports, the takeover of ILFS, the debate around minimum support price (MSP) for crops, the 'raiding' of RBI reserves, and so on. I have written this book with the conviction that the people of India deserve to know the truth behind these policy decisions that were, at times, controversial."

Swati Chopra, Associate Publisher, HarperCollins, says, "With this book, Subhash Chandra Garg lets us into the highest echelons of government, as it were, and gives us a glimpse into how the country's crucial financial issues are handled and how policies that govern India's economic life are made. Since these details are usually not available in the public domain, We Also Make Policy makes for a unique, and informative read for anyone with an interest in India's economy and its politics."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

As a member of the Indian Administrative Service for more than thirty-six years, Subhash Chandra Garg was deeply involved in public administration, execution of development programmes, managing state-level institutions, making Budgets both at State and Central government levels, and policymaking. He crafted many budgets as secretary of Budget, as finance secretary of the government of Rajasthan, as secretary of economic affairs and as finance secretary to the Government of India. He served as secretary of economic affairs for a little over two years, from 2017 to 2019.

After taking voluntary retirement from the IAS in October 2019, he now works as a policy observer, strategist, commentator and writer on important economic and financial policy issues with a focus on Indian economic and fiscal affairs and policy.

Garg's first book, The $ 10 Trillion Dream: The State of Indian Economy and The Policy Reforms Agenda, was published in February 2022. His second book, Subhash Chandra Garg's Explanation and Commentary on Budget 2022–23, includes the results and outcome of Budget 2021–22 and the implementation of Budget 2022–23 and develops a national standard for analysing and commenting on Central government Budgets.

He writes opinion editorials and columns for print and online news magazines, and speaks to think-tanks, educational institutions and investors regularly. He appears on television channels for discussions on the economy, Budget and other public-policy matters as well.

