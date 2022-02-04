HarperCollins is proud to announce the release of The Struggle and The Promise: Restoring India's Potential by Naushad Forbes

In The Struggle and the Promise, Naushad Forbes answers critical questions concerning India's progress.

He provides a logical, actionable blueprint for getting the balance right between industry, institutions and policy. Backed by rigorous research and copious data, here's a book that shows how to fulfil India's potential.

"In The Struggle and the Promise I address some important questions: This book is my answer to some key questions about India's promise. I hope you will find some of these answers to be convincing. But I hope, even more, that this will prompt wide discussion as you seek your own answers to these vital questions. We can then jointly craft India's future," says the author, Naushad Forbes.

"Naushad Forbes is not only a successful business leader but an exceptional intellectual. But what truly makes him stand out is his passion for India's potential. In The Struggle and the Promise, Naushad lays out the plan for the India of his dreams. He is objective in his analysis of where we lag when he talks about our nation's struggles and then takes a focused, incisive approach to highlight the immense promise of India. The result is a book with thought-provoking, practical ideas to restore India's true potential," says Sachin Sharma, Sr Commissioning Editor, HarperCollins India.

Book Blurb:

'What is India's future? I deeply believe in India's promise, in our potential for great achievement. I am also old enough to appreciate our ability to snatch failure from the jaws of success.'

THE PROMISE: Our diverse culture has something for everyone. Our young population is thirsty for education and achievement. And a strong private sector is our engine of growth. We can lead the world in the future.

THE STRUGGLE: We struggle to create a business-friendly environment. We lag in innovation. Education, public health and quality of jobs demand attention. Our governments control some things too much and neglect others.

How can the government, citizens and firms turn our struggle into promise and enable India to lead? How can we fix things by learning from best practices elsewhere? How can we ensure openness, inclusivity and innovation? How can independent institutions make up for low state capacity? How can our culture deliver leadership?

Print price: 699/-

Author Bio:

Naushad's lifetime passions are the economy, education and human development.

Born in 1960, Naushad Forbes is an Indian engineer and businessman. He is Co-Chairman of Forbes Marshall, India's leading process and energy efficiency company, and was the president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (Cll) in 2016-17.

He received his Bachelors, Masters and PhD Degrees from Stanford University and was recently given an honorary doctorate by the University of Edinburgh. Naushad was an occasional Lecturer and Consulting Professor at Stanford University from 1987 to 2004, where he developed courses on Technology in Newly Industrialising Countries. Naushad is on the board of several educational institutions & public companies.

Naushad has at various times chaired the CII National Committees on Higher Education, Innovation, Technology and International Business. He is currently Chairman of the Ananta Aspen Centre and the Centre for Technology Innovation and Economic Research.

