HarperCollins is proud to announce the release of 'THE WINNER'S MINDSET - Bringing the best version of you to every game and to life' by Shane Watson

New Delhi [India], March 18: HarperCollins presents Cricket legend Shane Watson's performance guide that reveals secrets to tapping into your skillset at will.

What Separates Winners From Everyone Else?

In September 2015, Shane Watson, one of cricket's greatest all-rounders, was contemplating retirement. At 34, he was still in great physical shape, but his form had deteriorated following a tragedy the year before. Mentally, he was in the darkest hole of his life. A chance meeting with IndyCar champion Will Power changed everything, prompting Shane to work with world-renowned mental performance coach Dr Jacques Dallaire. It was a decision that would reshape his life.

Shane discovered the keys to a consistent mental process that gave him access to his skillset once more. Across his career he'd had many glimpses of the right mindset but had so often sabotaged himself as he lacked the understanding, tools, and blueprint to repeat them. Shane would go on to dominate global T20 cricket, testing his new mental process against the best players in the world.

In The Winner's Mindset, Shane shares the secrets that helped him tap into his skillset at will. Using his own in-game experiences, scientific methodology and an easy-to-understand mental skills framework, he makes you performance ready for every situation, eliminating stress and anxiety. Whether you're a cricketer or simply seeking success in life, you'll learn universal techniques that apply to any performance arena.

This revised edition features Shane's reflections on the performance secrets of cricketing greats such as Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden, Kevin Pietersen, Brett Lee, Sir Viv Richards, Justin Langer, Rahul Dravid, AB de Villiers, Lisa Sthalekar and Allan Border.

Shane Watson says, "Have you ever wondered why, despite countless hours perfecting your skills in cricket, football, or any other area of life, you stumble when it matters most? The answer lies not in the physical, but in the mental. The Winner's Mindset is not just another book; it's your ultimate guide to overcoming the mental blocks that hold you back."

Sachin Sharma, Associate Publisher, HarperCollins says, "Shane Watson's legendary career is a living proof of how winners perform whenever the situation demands. In The Winner's Mindset, Shane has gone a step ahead and simplified all his learnings in performance management for a larger audience. The best thing about this book is that it helps not only sportspersons but anyone in any arena that needs performance."

PRAISE FOR THE WINNER'S MINDSET

"Train your skills, train your body, now it's time to train your mind. This book will teach you everything you need to know to unlock your full mental potential."

-RICKY PONTING

"This book provides a simple process that can be used in all aspects of life and with cricket, enabling you to get the best out of yourself. I have no doubt in my mind that this book will be able to help the current crop of cricketers and all future generations to come."

-BRETT LEE

"This mental skills program is so relevant and very specific with what actually goes on in your mind before you face every ball. It has really helped me deal with the daily mental battles that we face in cricket. It is now a huge part of my daily routine before every game that I play."

-FAF DU PLESSIS

"The information in this book has helped me out so much. Not only am I bowling better, I am loving my bowling now, more than ever."

-KULDEEP YADAV

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shane Watson is one of the world's leading cricket coaches and mentors, and spends his year travelling the world working with some of the best cricketers and athletes in the world. Shane's unique style of coaching separates him from his peers as his coaching philosophy focuses on this invaluable mental skills framework which has seen many cricketers and sporting teams go on to achieve their full potential and have tremendous success.

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS INDIA

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 3,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, The Erasmus Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award, and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover, Nosy Crow, and Quarto. HarperCollins India is India's most awarded publisher seven Publisher of the Year Awards (2015, 2016, 2018, two in 2021, 2022, and 2024). HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

