HarperCollins presents JUST KEEP BUYING: Proven ways to save money and build your wealth by Nick Maggiulli

Just Keep Buying answers the biggest questions in personal finance and investing, providing proven ways to build wealth right away.

Current Bestseller in the Wealth Management category on Amazon USA

Paperback | Non-fiction| Business| 296 pp | Rs 399

"The first time I read Nick Maggiulli's writing I knew he had a special talent. There are lots of good data scientists, and lots of good storytellers. But few understand the data and can tell a compelling story about it like Nick. This is a must-read."- Morgan Housel, bestselling author of The Psychology of Money

Releasing 16th May 2022 | Available Wherever Books Are Sold

Author, Nick Maggiulli says, "I wrote Just Keep Buying to dispel the many myths that we've been told about our finances. Myths surrounding saving, debt, market timing, and much more. Rather than relying on belief and conjecture, my work utilizes the best data and evidence available to help you better manage your money.

However, despite my focus on data, the book is not overflowing with dull spreadsheets and boring statistics. Instead, it's filled with stories and anecdotes from my life and from around the world. It's accessible to the point where your grandmother could read it. In fact, my 75 year-old grandmother did read it, and she understood the vast majority (70 per cent) of the material.

"If you want a book that will help you rethink your finance life, check out Just Keep Buying today."

Sachin Sharma, Executive Editor, HarperCollins India, says, "Nick Maggiulli brings the perfect balance of data and finance for his readers. Just Keep Buying breaks all the stereotypes that most personal finance experts have been feeding us with for many years. Nick breaks down every aspect of money that concerns our daily lives in a simple yet profound manner, providing us with the right knowledge to act smarter and live richer. We are excited to be publishing this book!"

Everyone faces big questions when it comes to money: questions about saving, investing, and whether you're getting it right with your finances.

Unfortunately, many of the answers provided by the financial industry have been based on belief and conjecture rather than data and evidence--until now.

In Just Keep Buying, hugely popular finance blogger Nick Maggiulli crunches the numbers to answer the biggest questions in personal finance and investing, while providing you with proven ways to build your wealth right away.

You will learn why you need to save less than you think; why saving up cash to buy market dips isn't a good idea; how to survive (and thrive) during a market crash; and much more.

By following the strategies revealed here, you can act smarter and live richer each and every day. It's time to take the next step in your wealth-building journey. It's time to Just Keep Buying.

Nick Maggiulli is the Chief Operating Officer and Data Scientist at Ritholtz Wealth Management, where he oversees operations across the firm and provides insights on business intelligence. He is also the author of OfDollarsAndData.com, a blog focused on the intersection of data and personal finance. His work has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, and The Los Angeles Times. Mr. Maggiulli graduated from Stanford University with a degree in Economics and currently resides in New York City.

"Just Keep Buying is the ideal combination of thoughtful and actionable. Maggiulli not only uses evidence to guide his suggestions, but he is also among the best at boiling everything down into ideas that are easy-to-understand and apply." - James Clear, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Atomic Habits

"Nick has a genuine gift - while he uses rigorous empirical evidence to make his case, he also manages to tell the story in such a way to keep the reader's attention and give them practical, actionable advice. In addition, he has just enough of a mischievous streak to challenge some long-held assumptions about investing, but in a manner that makes the empirical data a fresh, interesting story. Investors, new and old, will benefit from Nick's practical approach to investing." - James O'Shaughnessy, Founder and Chairman, OSAM LLC; bestselling author, What Works on Wall Street

"Nick Maggiulli clearly delights in flouting the received wisdom about how people should manage their money. The end result is a book that's full of both aha moments and practical takeaways. As a fellow writer about personal finance, I felt a creeping sense of jealousy in what I was reading. Nick takes the tired topics of how to save and invest well and managed to make them utterly fresh and even quite a bit of fun."- Christine Benz, Director of Personal Finance, Morningstar

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India is now the recipient of five Publisher of the Year Awards - In 2021 and 2015 at the Publishing Next Industry Awards, and in 2021, 2018 and 2016 at Tata Literature Live. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

For reviews, excerpts, interviews, and more information, please contact Vandana Rathore at

This story is provided by PR Newswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor