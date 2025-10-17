Haryana govt signed over Rs 5,000 crore agreements during Japan visit, says CM Saini

Panchkula, Oct 17 Saying the Haryana government has signed memorandums of understanding (MoU) of more than Rs 5,000 crore during the two-day visit to Japan, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Friday that the "Narendra Modi model" of governance is proving effective not only in Haryana but across the entire country.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, key 'sankalps' or promises are being consistently fulfilled in the state," the Chief Minister added.

Haryana is steadily moving forward on the path of development, he said.

Addressing the media here, the Chief Minister said, "I am going there (to Bihar) to campaign. The people have experienced the Congress rule, whether in Bihar or Punjab, they now want development."

Speaking about Punjab, CM Saini said that both the Congress and now the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in the state by making false poll promises.

"The people will give them a fitting response in 2027."

Responding to queries about Opposition leaders questioning his laughter, Chief Minister Saini said that the Opposition has no real issues left.

"They either resort to protests or makes such remarks."

He added that the people of the state are happy, which is why he always wears a smile.

Advising the Opposition, the Chief Minister remarked that laughter is good for health.

Chief Minister Saini said that during his visit to Japan, several companies expressed their interest in investing in Haryana.

Citing an example from the Mahabharata, he remarked, "Everyone he met praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies."

The Chief Minister also told that MoUs worth more than Rs 5,000 crore were signed during the two-day visit to Japan.

While congratulating the people of the state on Dhanteras, CM Saini said that Haryana's tehsils will remain open on Dhanteras.

Relevant staff and officers will be available for the registration of plots allotted to the beneficiaries, he added.

Responding to queries about the cases of deceased IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep, CM Saini described both incidents as unfortunate.

He said that the Chandigarh Police is investigating one case, while the Haryana Police is investigating the other.

The Chief Minister assured that the state government will not allow injustice to be done to any family and expressed confidence that the investigations will reveal the truth.

