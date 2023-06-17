Hasali Cosmetology Clinic and Salon recognized with Business Excellence Award 2023 for best innovative cosmetology clinic in Kerala

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 17: Hasali Cosmetology Clinic and Salon is thrilled to announce its recent receipt of the prestigious Business Excellence Award 2023 from Success Today Magazine. This esteemed recognition has been bestowed upon Hasali for its outstanding contributions and commitment to innovation in the field of cosmetology in Kerala.

The Business Excellence Award 2023 acknowledges Hasali Cosmetology Clinic and Salon as the leading and most innovative cosmetology clinic in Kerala. With its unwavering dedication to providing exceptional services, cutting-edge technologies, and holistic beauty solutions, Hasali has revolutionized the industry and set new standards of excellence.

In addition to this remarkable achievement, Hasali Cosmetology Clinic and Salon has also attained the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification. This esteemed certification further validates the clinic's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and hygiene in its operations. By implementing rigorous quality control measures, Hasali ensures that its clients receive the best possible care and treatment in a safe and hygienic environment.

Despite being operational for less than six months, Hasali has made remarkable strides in the cosmetology industry. With a client base of over 1500 individuals, the clinic has become a sought-after destination for celebrities and beauty and wellness enthusiasts alike. Its strategic location in the vibrant and central Gandhi Nagar, Kadavanthra, Cochin, has contributed to its popularity among locals and visitors alike.

Spanning across an expansive area of 2000 square feet, Hasali Cosmetology Clinic and Salon boasts state-of-the-art facilities, featuring luxury modern technology machines and a wide array of premium products. These resources enable the clinic's highly skilled and experienced professionals to provide top-notch services and personalized treatments tailored to each client's unique needs and preferences.

To express gratitude towards its loyal clientele, Hasali has introduced the Hasali Happiness Loyalty Program. This program offers a host of benefits, including free services and soon-to-be-added EMI options, providing customers with even more flexibility and value for their money. Hasali believes in building lasting relationships with its clients and aims to enhance their experience through this exclusive loyalty program.

Hasna Hyderali, the founder and CEO of Hasali Cosmetology Clinic and Salon, expressed his delight over these remarkable achievements, saying, "Receiving the Business Excellence Award 2023 is a testament to our team's relentless dedication to innovation and excellence. We are committed to raising the bar in the cosmetology industry and providing our clients with the highest quality services and treatments. The ISO 9001:2015 certification reinforces our commitment to maintaining the utmost standards of quality and hygiene. We are grateful to Success Today Magazine for this prestigious recognition and to our loyal clients who have supported us on this incredible journey."

Hasali Cosmetology Clinic and Salon invites the public to experience its world-class services and witness firsthand why it has earned the title of the Best Innovative Cosmetology Clinic in Kerala. With its cutting-edge treatments, exceptional customer service, and luxurious ambiance, Hasali continues to set new benchmarks in the industry, solidifying its position as a leader in the field of cosmetology.

For more information, please visit: https://itshasali.com/

