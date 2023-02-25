Having done casting for many big TV shows, Rahul Gaur made a successful debut as a producer

New Delhi (India), February 25: Everyone knows Rahul Gaur of Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, as a successful casting director, but now Rahul has also started his initial innings as a film producer. Gaur has produced a web series titled “Intezaar Koi Aane Ko Hai” as an associate producer, starring and directed by Man Singh.

Rahul, the son of Sunil Gaur and Seema Devi, has done his MA from Agra College Agra and completed his studies till class 12 at Janta Vidyalaya Mithepur Mainpuri. Rahul has produced the film titled “The Last Envelope” under his own production banner, Rahul Gaur Films (RGF), starring Bollywood veteran Annu Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha and Tehraan Bakshi in the lead role.

Mr. Gaur says that as an Associate Producer, his web series “Intezaar Koi Aane Ko” is streamed on the world-famous OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. He considers 19 number very lucky for his career, as 19 November is his date of birth. He was born on this date.

Gaur has one sister and two brothers. Gaur’s sister’s name is Priya Bais, and both brothers’ names are Mohit Gaur and Vikas Gaur. Gaur has so far been cast in dozens of TV serials, including “Ishq Ka Rang Safed,” “ye vada raha” “Daayan,” “khwabon ki zamin par” “Kasam tere pyaar ki 2” “Savdhaan India,” “Female lead cast of Bahu Begum,” ” Main lead cast Apna Time Bhi Aayega,” “Female Lead of Banni chow Home delevery,” “Male lead of Ishq main Marjawan-2” “Male lead of Teri meri ikk Jindri” “Female lead of Prem bandhan” “Male lead of Bawra Dil” “Excuse me madam” “Jija ji chhat Par koii hai” and “happu ki ultan paltan” besides Molkki 2.

He did a few Hindi films, and music videos Like Bijlee Bijlee Biggest hit song in the Music world and Dhokebaaz of Vivek oberoi, Gaur is counted among the good casting directors of the Indian TV world; he is known for giving breaks to most of the new actors, which is why he has carved a niche for himself by moving away from the crowd. Gaur uses his casting agency, Gaur Casting Hub, to give platforms to budding actors. His team often keeps an eye on actors who are talented and looking for the right platform.

