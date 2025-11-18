Hazoor Multi Projects Limited Bolsters Capital Structure with Key Equity Share Allotment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: Hazoor Multi Projects Limited, a BSE-listed diversified infrastructure and engineering company, has taken significant steps to strengthen its financial foundation and support future growth initiatives. The company’s fund-raising committee recently approved the allotment of 1,000,000 equity shares at an issue price of ₹30 each, following the conversion of 100,000 warrants originally issued at ₹300 each. This decision, made in compliance with SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, aligns with Hazoor Multi Projects Limited’s strategy to enhance its capital structure and fund upcoming projects, ensuring sustained operational momentum and shareholder value.

With this allotment, the company’s issued and paid-up capital has now risen to ₹23,43,39,910, comprising 23,43,39,910 equity shares at a face value of ₹1 each. The newly issued shares hold pari passu rights with existing equity shares, promoting equity among shareholders and reinforcing the company’s robust capital base. This development is part of a broader effort to support operational strategies and drive expansion in key sectors such as highways, civil EPC works, shipyard services, and the oil and gas industry.

Hazoor Multi Projects Limited also highlighted that 7,861,850 warrants remain outstanding for potential conversion. Warrant holders have the opportunity to convert these into an equivalent number of equity shares by paying the remaining balance of ₹225 per warrant within the next 18 months. This provision not only empowers investors to deepen their stake but also underscores the company’s commitment to long-term financial stability and growth.

In terms of recent financial performance, the company reported mixed results across various periods. For the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 (Q2FY26), net sales stood at ₹102.11 crore, accompanied by a net loss of ₹9.93 crore. Over the half-year period (H1FY26), net sales improved to ₹282.13 crore with a net profit of ₹3.86 crore. Looking back at the full fiscal year 2025 (FY25), the company achieved net sales of ₹638 crore and a net profit of ₹40 crore. These figures reflect the company’s resilience amid market fluctuations and its focus on scalable operations.

Additionally, Hazoor Multi Projects Limited successfully completed a preferential allotment of 4,91,000 equity shares at a face value of Re 1 and an issue price of ₹30 to non-promoter investors Dilip Keshrimal Sanklecha and Vaibhav Dimri. This followed the conversion of 49,100 warrants (adjusted for a 10:1 stock split) after receiving the final 75% payment of ₹1,10,47,500. Earlier, the company allotted 12,50,000 equity shares at ₹30 each to Seabird Leasing and Finvest Private Limited through warrant conversion, further elevating its paid-up capital. With 79,61,850 warrants still outstanding, these moves highlight the company’s proactive approach to capital infusion.

Hazoor Multi Projects Limited is renowned for its execution excellence and strategic focus on nationally significant projects. Based in Mumbai, the company operates across highways, civil engineering, EPC works, shipyard services, and the oil and gas sector, emphasizing multi-vertical integration, recurring revenues, and a future-ready platform in infrastructure, energy, and industrial technology.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

