HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra conferred with France's highest civilian award

New Delhi [India], July 8 : Chairperson of HCLTech, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, has been conferred the "Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur" (Knight of the Legion of Honour) by France, the country's highest civilian award.

The award recognises her contributions to the business world, her endeavor to promote economic ties between France and India, as well as her commitment to social and environmental causes.

Instituted in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur is the highest civilian award given by the French Republic for outstanding service to France, regardless of the nationality of the recipients. The President of the French Republic is the Grand Master of the Order of the Legion of Honour.

The award was conferred on the HCLTech Chairperson by Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, on behalf of the President of the French Republic, during a special ceremony at the Residence of France in the national capital, as per a company release.

Malhotra, Chairperson of HCLTech, said, "It is my privilege to receive this honor and it underscores the strategic relationship between India and France. HCLTech has a longstanding presence in France, which is a strategic market for us."

"We are committed to scaling our operations in the country and supporting the digital transformation of French businesses through our differentiated portfolio of services."

HCLTech is a leading global technology company serving enterprises across 60 countries. It works across in providing solutions in financial services, manufacturing, life sciences and healthcare, technology and services, telecom and media, retail and public services.

Consolidated revenues during 12 months that ended in March 2024 totaled USD 13.3 billion.

"Under her forward-thinking mindset focused on emerging technologies as AI and cybersecurity, HCL has remained at the cutting-edge of the industry, and has been recognized as an active promoter of business relations between France and India. The French Republic acknowledges today not only Ms Nadar Malhotra's professional achievements but also her impact on society and her commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between our two countries," Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, said, as per the release.

HCLTech has been operating in France since 2009. It is a digital transformation partner to G2000 French companies across diverse industries including aerospace, manufacturing, financial services and pharmaceuticals.

