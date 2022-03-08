HDFC Bank Parivartan to train 6,900 Goa youth in healthcare with Wipro GE Healthcare & United Way Delhi

HDFC Bank, under its flagship CSR programme Parivartan, today launched a skill training initiative for 6,900 youth in Goa in collaboration with Wipro GE Healthcare and United Way Delhi (UWD). Beneficiaries associated with skilling institutes will be imparted training for various non-technical job roles in the healthcare sector.

Apart from training, the students will be provided assistance in job placements. The initiative aims at reducing the supply gap of trained manpower in the existing healthcare system and strengthening the nation's healthcare workforce. Nationally, this initiative will train and provide employment to youth over the span of 2 years across 13 states of India.

The initiative was officially launched at the Old Asilo Centre in Mapusa, Goa by Ashish Jain, CEO, Healthcare Sector Skill Council, and Deepali Nayak, Director- Directorate of Women and Child Development and Directorate of Entrepreneurship and Skill Development.

"HDFC Bank is transforming lives of millions of Indians through Parivartan," said Nusrat Pathan, CSR Head of Parivartan, HDFC Bank, "Sustainable development happens with a commitment to creating change over a long-time frame. The bank stands shoulder to shoulder with all stakeholders in the society to make a difference in educating the youth to help them secure their future with better employment opportunities. We cannot make a difference alone, but together we can definitely bring #Parivartan."

HDFC Bank along with its partners aims to significantly ramp up existing healthcare, educational and employment infrastructure in Goa. The program would improve training quality and equip beneficiaries with a skill set that will help them secure better employment opportunities.

The 6,900 beneficiaries will be imparted skill-based training for job roles in GDA advance, phlebotomy technician and hospital front desk coordinator. Apart from training, the students will also get placement support for jobs in the healthcare sector. This would provide trained healthcare workforce and reduce the prominent patient-to-attendee gap.

For more information, please log on to:

GE Healthcare is the $18 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics and digital solutions innovator, GE Healthcare enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform. With over 100 years of healthcare industry experience and around 47,000 employees globally, the company operates at the center of an ecosystem working toward precision health, digitizing healthcare, helping drive productivity and improve outcomes for patients, providers, health systems and researchers around the world.

Photo:

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor