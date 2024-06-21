HDFC securities Makes InvestRight App Feature-Rich with InstaOptions Integration and BSE F&O Launch

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21: HDFC securities Limited, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank and a leading stock broking company, proudly announces the launch of its enhanced InvestRight App, the introduction of BSE Futures & Options (F&O) trading, and the seamless integration with InstaOptions for advanced trading capabilities. These new features mark a significant milestone in providing users with comprehensive and sophisticated investment tools. The new initiatives ensure a smooth transition and uninterrupted access to powerful investment tools.

The new initiatives ensure a smooth transition and uninterrupted access to powerful investment tools. The MEAP app will be phased out soon, encouraging users to embrace the advanced functionalities of InvestRight.

Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO at HDFC securities, states: "We are dedicated to empowering investors with cutting-edge solutions and advanced trading features expected to elevate their user experience. The transition to the InvestRight app, coupled with InstaOptions and BSE F&O reflects our commitment to delivering excellence through a customer-centric approach and innovative technology."

InvestRight app by HDFC securities equips investors with advanced tools for informed decision-making. It features daily investment recommendations, swipe order for streamlined trading, and real-time market insights via the Result dashboard, SWOT analysis, and detailed technical data points. The app also includes an IPO page for quotes, one-click option chains, and Zapp order for swift execution. A dynamic dashboard provides customized market insights, while over 300 screeners facilitate advanced stock filtering. Personalization is key, with the Star Portfolio and comprehensive XIRR Report for performance analysis. HDFC securities' relationship managers further enhance client support.

InvestRight now integrates with InstaOptions, a leading platform for advanced options trading, bringing significant benefits to users. This integration enhances trading capabilities by leveraging InstaOptions' advanced tools and real-time data, enabling more informed and strategic options trading decisions that can potentially increase profitability. Orders placed through InstaOptions are seamlessly synchronized with the InvestRight platform, allowing users to effortlessly manage and monitor their positions across multiple interfaces. Additionally, InstaOptions provides comprehensive market analysis, offering valuable insights into option pricing, market sentiment, and open interest trends, empowering users to identify profitable trading opportunities and manage risks effectively. This integration delivers a unified and streamlined trading experience, combining the strengths of InstaOptions with the robust InvestRight platform to enhance overall user satisfaction and engagement.

The app will also now give access to BSE F&O (Futures & Options), enabling you to trade on major indices like SENSEX and BANKEX. This expansion allows investors to diversify their portfolios and manage risks more effectively. By incorporating BSE F&O, traders can spread their risk across leading market indices, thereby building a well-diversified portfolio. Moreover, the availability of futures and options contracts provides enhanced risk management opportunities, allowing investors to hedge against market volatility and protect their investments. The introduction of smaller lot sizes, with SENSEX comprising 10 shares and BANKEX comprising 15 shares, ensures that these instruments are accessible to a broader range of traders. This accessibility, combined with the flexibility to choose from various trading methods ranging from options strategies to futures trading enables investors to optimize their strategies in alignment with their investment goals and risk tolerance.

With its intuitive interface, real-time updates, and robust analytical tools, InvestRight empowers investors to navigate financial markets confidently and seize opportunities with ease.

For more information about the InvestRight app and its features, please visit https://www.hdfcsec.com/invest-right-karo.

Visit - https://www.hdfcsec.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor