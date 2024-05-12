Headstart Arena announces INBL Pro to be played in August – September with six Franchisee

New Delhi [India], May 11: Headstart Arena India (HAI) has finally made the dream of every basketball buff in India come true today, bringing to an end the multi-decadal wait for a sport that is popular among many Indians to have its own professional league. “INBL Pro,” a six-franchise tournament, was formally announced at a press conference held in the city today. Rupinder Brar, Founder & Director of INBL, Dushyant Khanna, Founder & CCO of INBL, and Parveen Batish, CEO, INBL, addressed the media on the occasion. Former basketball player & Actor Ranvijay Singha & Bollywood Actor Disha Patani joined them for the press conference. An exhibition match between Australia's Frankston Blues NBL1 Team against a team of players from across India followed the announcement.

In his comments, Rupinder Brar, Chairman of Punvec Group and Founder/Director of INBL, said, “We are truly committed to a world-class professional league that catapults the game to the next level. We have envisioned Rs. 350 crore in investment over 5 years, which will include our contribution, other investors coming on board, and multiple revenue streams out of INBLPro. Born to a basketball coach father in Punjab, the game holds a deep personal connect.”

Added, Dushyant Khanna, Co-Founder & CCO, INBL, “International collaboration is paramount for the growth of any sport, and in India's case, we have seen up close how professional leagues are the best platforms to enable that. INBL Pro is open to partnering with any organizations, individuals, or corporates that will contribute towards realizing the larger vision. Our only motto is to make basketball grow in India.”

Parveen Batish, CEO of INBL, passionately shared, “For me, basketball is not just a sport; it’s a way of life that has infused every aspect of my personal and professional journey. Having worked at all levels of the sport in Australia as a coach, a player, and an administrator, along with some great institutions, from Basketball Australia and Basketball Victoria to the NBL and local associations, I’ve gained invaluable experience. Being a basketball coach myself and having my daughters play at the professional level, the game runs in the family or in our veins, literally. Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Meghalaya, and Delhi have a strong fan base for the sport. We expect the league to stabilize in the next 2-3 years. We have already shared the comprehensive plan we have for basketball development in India, with the professional league at the apex of that pyramid. The investment commitment, the personal connect to the game that each of us in the core team has, and the long-term vision/commitment more than validates our credentials to be the torchbearers of the movement to grow basketball in India.”

According to Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, former captain of the Indian basketball team, ” I am incredibly excited about the launch of the INBL Pro. As a player, this is what we all have been waiting for. We want to play with the best in the world, and we want global coaches coming here from whom we can learn new techniques and best practices that will go a long way in enhancing our game. I look forward to playing with international players and for more Indian players like me to benefit from this league.”

Ranvijay Singha, former basketball player and actor, said, “I am here because of my love for the game of basketball. And it's great to see a dream coming true right before my eyes and be part of it. Kudos to the entire team at Headstart Arena for their tireless effort and commitment in making this happen, and I wish them the very best.”

The league will feature a city franchise-based team model, drawing inspiration from the success of franchises in other sports leagues worldwide. In the first year, INBL Pro will comprise 6-city-based teams of 15 players each, featuring both Indian and international talent. Players will be chosen through a fair and transparent auction process. Each team will need to have three developed Indian players under 23 years and four international players, one of whom must be of Indian origin. This is to ensure budding talent gets a platform besides ensuring the right blend of local and global talent. The league’s structure includes a preseason hosted in home cities, a regular season played over 45 days in two central venues, and playoffs culminating in a grand finale over the weekend in Mumbai. The number of franchisee teams will scale as the league grows.

The Indian National Basketball League (INBL), established in 2021, has rapidly become a pivotal force in the country’s basketball landscape. Boasting impressive inaugural 3×3 and 5×5 tournaments that drew over 13,000 participants from 20+ cities across India, INBL has undeniably cemented its status as a key player in the nation’s sporting arena.

In a testament to our unwavering dedication, INBL has already invested a substantial sum exceeding 35+ crore in the developmental league, underscoring its pledge to elevate the sport in India to unprecedented heights. With such remarkable achievements and substantial investments, INBL continues to chart a course that not only elevates the standard of Indian basketball but also paves the way for a bright and promising future for the sport in the country.

About Indian National Basketball League (INBL) Pro:

INBLPro is India's first professional league designed to ensure Indian basketball talent of all hues get the best platform to compete, learn, and become the best in the world. The developmental league, which laid the ground for the launch of the professional league, has now seen over 13,000+ players participate in 3×3 & 5×5 tournaments in 20+ cities across India. INBL is recognized by the International Basketball Federation FIBA. Headstart Arena India Pvt. Ltd. Is the company behind INBLPro.

