Health Insurance Plans on Bajaj Markets: National Nutrition Week

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is home to multiple insurance policies from 15+ providers. Specifically, the health insurance products help people afford quality healthcare and medical services. Policies like these also act as a reminder for policyholders to prioritise their health and their finances.

National Nutrition Week 2023 was celebrated in this country recently. The theme for this year was: “Healthy diet going affordable for all”, which is the first step to good health and well-being. The second step is adequate access to affordable and good health care. This can be possible through a good health insurance policy. One can find an array of good health insurance plans on Bajaj Markets which can provide them with their ideal financial support.

Here are some of the features of these health insurance policies:

* Premium prices starting at Rs. 160/month

* Sum insured up to Rs. 2 Crores

* Add-on and top-up covers to enhance the health insurance coverage

* Cashless and reimbursement claims

* Individual, group, senior citizen, and family health plans available

* Access to free online premium calculator

In addition to these features, one can get health insurance on Bajaj Markets in 5 simple steps with minimal paperwork involved. The platform hosts other insurance categories, such as two-wheeler insurance, four-wheeler insurance, term insurance, and pocket insurance policies. Moreover, financial products pertaining to investments, credit cards, and loans are available on Bajaj Markets. Their website and app also have an array of additional services and tools such as premium price calculators, interest return calculators, CIBIL score check, and more.

