October 28: Healthcare services are scattered both online and offline, which makes accessing healthcare services a difficult process for many people, and seeking treatment at a large hospital can be a financial nightmare for the average person. In addition, India places a minimal emphasis on preventative healthcare that can help people with early diagnosis for a condition and can help save a lot of money for people with timely treatment.

– Madhu, who has been diagnosed with a life-threatening condition, continues to struggle since her treatment expenses do not cease; she requires a substantial amount of money for more treatment, but her Health Insurance claim amount has been exhausted.

– Vikram requires therapy for his heart issue, which will cost ₹80,000, but his health insurance claim has been denied because of a pre-existing condition.

– Arun has been diagnosed with Thyroid cancer at the age of 36; however, he was unaware all this while that he had Thyroid-related issues because he never underwent a preventative health exam.

All of the aforementioned examples are a reality for a large number of people, and there are limited options for addressing the issues mentioned above. There are so many obstacles that cannot be described in detail here. Fundamentally, this discomfort is created by individuals’ lack of a Healthcare Management plan; nevertheless, this is not the fault of the individuals, since they lack the resources and expertise necessary to create an effective Healthcare Management plan. Healthcaa aims to build an ecosystem for Indian healthcare seekers to have a comprehensive Healthcare management system (#HCMS) through which people can have access to all the essential healthcare services from a single location while having robust financial plans to address expenses that one may incur while receiving treatment.

Healthcaa, Healthcare Management System plans to provide following services:

– Health Insurance with Double Shield

– Telemedicine

– Diagnostics Assistance

– Drug Delivery

– Healthcaa Community

– Healthcaa Wellness

– Electronic Health Record

– Other Services

The founder of Healthcaa, Sandeep Sharma, who along with his team is working on creating one of its kind Healthcare Management System(#HCMS), says, “A healthcare management system such as Healthcaa will not only bring convenience to healthcare seekers, but it will also provide them with better ways to manage their financial needs in regards to healthcare. I have seen in numerous instances how debilitating it can be for people to run from pillar to post in search of various healthcare services. I am creating this ecosystem with my family and loved ones in mind. I want everyone to have a place where they can feel confident that they will be able to access healthcare services easily, affordably, and in a seamless manner, or at least with fewer unwarranted concerns “.

To learn more about Healthcaa you can visit healthcaa.com.

The readers here can avail an additional 10% discount on booking Advanced Full Body check-up by using the promo code PREVENT10 till 30th November, 2022. Book here

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor