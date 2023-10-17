Healthium Medtech recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' for the second year in a row

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 17: Healthium Medtech, a global player in medical devices, focused on products in surgical, post-surgical and chronic care, is a Great Place to Work™ certified organisation for the second time in a row. The certification is awarded after rigorous independent assessment conducted by Great Places to Work Institute basis employee feedback, culture audits and surveys related to the company's work ethics and practices.

Commenting on the achievement, Anish Bafna, CEO & MD, Healthium Medtech said, "It is indeed a privilege and honour to be recognised as a Great Place to Work™ consistently for two years in succession. The prestigious certification speaks volumes about our continued investments and efforts in nurturing a positive environment at Healthium. We strongly believe that employees are the backbone for success at any organisation and hence it is of principal importance for us to create a nurturing environment at Healthium for our home-grown talent to flourish and excel in the industry. As a result, today Healthium is defined by its people who have carefully and successfully created an environment that fosters a conducive work culture and mutual respect across levels."

Great Place to Work Institute is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Kankana Barua, Group CHRO & Head - IT, Healthium Medtech added, "As an organisation, bringing diverse mind-sets together and building a consciously inclusive and nurturing culture has always been fundamental to our success. Being certified as a Great Place to Work™ twice in a row, makes me proud of the work we do and gives me immense confidence in the talent that is being nurtured by the organisation. This achievement is a testimony to the great work done by each and every member of our Healthium family."

In India, Great Place to Work™ partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a Great Place to Work for All.

Healthium has been built on the strength of its high levels of job satisfaction, performance culture and employee engagement. These elements were carefully analyzed and measured using Great Place to Work's expert and knowledge-driven parameters. Great Place to Work assesses organizations on its proprietary Trust Index™ Survey and Culture Audit™ people practices framework, which impacts innovation, financial growth and other business results for organizations.

About Healthium Medtech Limited:

Healthium Medtech Limited is a global medtech company focused on products used in surgical, post-surgical and chronic care. One in four surgeries conducted globally uses a Healthium product. As of fiscal 2022, it is the largest independent Indian medical device company and the largest non-captive manufacturer of surgical needles globally. With a vision to provide access to precision medtech for every patient globally, the company has built an extensive market access in India covering over 40,000 surgeons across 18,000 hospitals. Healthium also has significant global presence with exports to over 80+ countries, including the USA, France, Germany and Brazil.

The company's diverse portfolio includes 52,000 SKUs across advanced surgery, arthroscopy and wound care products. With a strong focus on R&D, the company has 7 high precision, integrated and scaled manufacturing facilities with global certifications and approvals like US FDA, C.E, CDSCO, TGA, ISO and CE under the stringent new EUDMR norms. Since fiscal 2018, the company has launched 30 new products including a patented portfolio of arthroscopy products. Since 2020, the company has completed three acquisitions to enhance market reach and expand its product portfolio.

