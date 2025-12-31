Heartfulness Sets Guinness World Record as 20 Million Participate in Global Meditation on World Meditation Day

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 31: Heartfulness has created history by setting a new Guinness World Record for the most viewers for a guided meditation livestream on YouTube, marking a landmark moment for global wellbeing initiatives. The record-setting meditation was led by Revered Daaji, Global Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, on the occasion of World Meditation Day.

An estimated 20 million participants from 175 countries engaged with the initiative through a combination of physical gatherings, institutional programmes, and online participation, making it one of the largest wellbeing events ever recorded. The scale and geographical spread of participation is unprecedented for a meditation-led initiative.

The flagship morning session at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the world's largest meditation centre, was attended by the Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, Telangana Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, and Telangana Minister for IT Shri D. Sridhar Babu, underscoring the growing recognition of meditation as a practical tool for mental resilience and social cohesion.

Institutional participation played a key role in the event's reach. Over 2,500 police stations across Madhya Pradesh hosted meditation sessions, with more than 50,000 police personnel participating simultaneously. Schools, colleges, corporates, city administrations, and local governments across India also organised sessions. Internationally, over 200 embassies and consulates, along with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), joined the global meditation.

The initiative was supported by Heartfulness' extensive volunteer network, with 16,000 trained volunteers facilitating sessions across 280 ashrams and more than 6,000 centres worldwide. Media amplification further expanded its reach, with coverage across 100+ television channels.

Daaji's guided meditation incorporated Pranahuti (yogic transmission), a distinctive Heartfulness practice aimed at fostering mental clarity, emotional balance, and inner calm. Rooted in the teachings of Lalaji Maharaj and Babuji Maharaj, Heartfulness continues to gain momentum as a globally accessible meditation system.

Building on this momentum, Daaji's Masterclassesa structured, step-by-step series explaining all Heartfulness practiceswill be released soon. These sessions are designed for individuals seeking to begin or deepen their spiritual journey and will be accessible to a global audience.

Guinness World Records has formally recognised the achievement, with details available on its official website: https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/774533-most-viewers-of-a-guided-meditation-video-live-stream-on-youtube

About Heartfulness

Founded in 1945 through the establishment of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, Heartfulness offers simple, heart-based meditation practices to cultivate clarity, peace, compassion, and inner balance. With a presence in over 160 countries and thousands of trained volunteer instructors, Heartfulness is headquartered at Kanha Shanti Vanam, near Hyderabad, and serves people aged 15 and above across cultures and communities.

