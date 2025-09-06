HEC Infra Projects Limited Secures ₹21.70 Cr Work Order from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 6: HEC Infra Projects Limited (HEC, The Company), (NSE Code: HECPROJECT), - HEC Infra Projects Limited, one of the leading EPC player specializing in Electrical, Mechanical, and Instrumentation works, has further strengthened its portfolio with another order from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). The project has been awarded to HEC Infra Projects Limited in joint venture with Jay Bilnath Construction Co. This marks a continuation of the company's trusted partnership with AMC, following repeat orders received in July and August 2025.

Project Details

-Amount: ₹21.70 Cr

-Scope of Work: Augmentation of the existing water distribution station and construction of a 5-lakh litre capacity Elevated Service Reservoir (ESR) on EPC basis, along with associated electro-mechanical works

-Location: Madhubag Water Distribution Station, Khadiya ward, Central Zone, Ahmedabad

-Client: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

-Execution Timeline: 36 months

The repeat order from AMC highlight HEC Infra Projects' proven capabilities in delivering complex water infrastructure solutions and its strong execution track record. The company's ability to secure consecutive projects demonstrates the confidence that civic authorities place in HEC Infra's engineering expertise.

Looking ahead, the company plans to participate in similar opportunities with both government and private sector clients across multiple states, further enhancing its presence in the infrastructure domain. With a healthy order pipeline and growing demand for reliable urban infrastructure, HEC Infra Projects is well-positioned to capitalise on new growth avenues.

On the receipt of the orders, Mr. Gaurang Shah, Managing Director of HEC Infra Projects Limited said, "We are delighted to once again receive the trust of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation through this new work order. Repeat orders of this nature reflect our consistent execution capabilities and strengthen our long-term relationship with AMC. This confidence also motivates us to continuously raise the bar in performance and reliability.

Our focus remains on timely delivery, safety, and quality, while also exploring similar opportunities across other regions. With a healthy order pipeline and growing demand for civic infrastructure, each project reaffirms our role in building resilient infrastructure that supports sustainable urban growth."

