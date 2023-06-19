HECS commercially launches its latest innovation in FRP Packaged Sewage Treatment Plants - HECS Amaze

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 19: Hubert Enviro Care Systems P Ltd (HECS) - a leader in waste water treatment in India recently announced the commercial launch of its latest sustainable innovation - 'HECS AMAZE' Packaged MBR Sewage Treatment Plants. With the launch of this system HECS further extended its range of FRP based Packaged STPs which have already set new benchmarks in the Industry.

Sangeeth Moses, Director of HECS added, 'Over the years we have constantly worked towards innovation in waste water treatment including the Packaged STP segment. We have invested in decades of R&D in this segment towards improving energy efficiency, improving treatment quality, reducing footprint and at the same time reducing human interference in operation of these units through automation and implementation of Artificial Intelligence & IoT. This latest launch is a result of years of R&D, these compact high performance systems are designed to provide the highest quality of treated water which is fit for reuse.'

The release further added, 'There is an increasing need for re-use of treated sewage for various non-potable applications at a decentralized local level and thereby a need for adoption of latest technologies to achieve the same. Membrane Bio Reactor (MBR) is one of the latest technological advancements in waste water treatment. Through the launch of these units, HECS has brought about the latest MBR technology in a compact plug and play FRP based design which can be installed below or above ground and in areas where there is minimal space availability. The treated water quality is the best by Industry standards and fit for re-use.'

HECS also boasts of being the countries first manufacturer to introduce "Smart" Artificial Intelligence powered IoT platform for on-the-go monitoring and operation of Packaged STP units, the release further added that the Amaze range of Packaged STPs will also be compatible with the SMART platform. It also noted that 'HECS Smart Hub' app for Android and IoS under development will be launched by the month of July 2023, which will again be another Industry First in Packaged Waste Water Treatment in the country.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor