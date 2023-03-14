Here are the best crypto investments you could make to secure your future: FileCoin, Cardano and SignUp Token

The crypto world might have taken a hit following the infamous FTX crash and the subsequent bear market that ensued. But all is not lost! Now is actually the best time to consider investing while prices are low and highly lucrative projects that are continuously evolving, are showcasing their fantastic potential that could produce some amazing results in the imminent bull run. Early investors are typically the ones who cash out the best, by discerning which are the best projects that align with their values and having patience as they witness the expansion and success of their chosen projects. FileCoin (FIL), Cardano (ADA) and SignUp Token are three amazing projects that are renowned for their unbound potential, bullish-looking longevity and constant development. Read more to find out

Establish the Groundwork for a Secure Retirement with SignUp Token:

SignUp Token may be one of the best crypto projects to look into, as it offers investors a brilliantly straightforward way to get into the world of decentralised finance for free! The beauty of the project lies in its simplicity- users sign up using their emails to receive information on the launch of the token, meaning that there is no need to get involved in a presale. Once they have signed up, users have to await verification and can then start receiving progress update emails throughout the project's development process. Once the project reaches 1 Million email subscribers, the token will be fully launched on the Uniswap exchange platform. The ERC-20 token can then be exchanged for other Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, in order to start trading and creating abundant streams of passive income. The concept of this project is to bring retirement security and financial autonomy to investors with just a click of a button, by cutting out the middleman and emphasising the significance of a strong community with solid foundations. The community will be connected on a global level, through this easy-to-use email subscription framework, making sure that the token is known across the world. This project does not have a distinct doxxed team, meaning full decentralisation is retained and the success of the project relies completely on the participation of the community. The SignUp community is growing steadily, as investors find that there is nothing to lose by just signing up with their email. One minute is all it takes to become a part of something that could change everything.

FileCoin: Top-Notch Data Storage FileCoin (FIL) is a leading asset in decentralised digital storage, that was designed to hold humanity's most valuable information. Users pay for data storage and distribution services in USD FIL, FileCoin's native currency. The token has witnessed an astounding price increase of 21.05 per cent, and is currently trading at USD 6.06 making it one of the most lucrative assets to invest in 2023. The project's upcoming update is set to propel this momentum into the stratophere with the launch of the FileCoin EVM (FEVM). This upgrade will incorporate smart contracts into the FileCoin (FIL) network, allowing the network to become a layer-1 blockchain. Users will be able to share their free storage and earn a fee in return, opening up the floodgates for an open data economy. The functionality upgrade of this platform could see the rallying of FIL, as it recovers steadily from the bearish past few weeks.

Cardano: Captivating Use Cases

The Cardano (ADA) ecosystem has seen steady progression in its utility and functionality, especially with its NFT ventures. The layered blockchain structure of the platform allows for the development of smart contracts and decentralised applications (dApps) with modularity and accessibility. The project has undergone the successful minting of cBTC, a new wrapped form of the Bitcoin (BTC) token, on the Cardano network. This wrapped asset serves as a bridge for liquidity between different ecosystems, such as Binance, in order to help unlock the liquidity of the BTC market. Cardano's governance token (ADA) is now up by 8.03 per cent, in the last 24 hours at the time of press. According to recent on-chain data, whales have been aggressively purchasing ADA due to their substantial holdings, and this is likely to have a big impact on the crypto market. Cardano (ADA) is definitely a crypto that one should keep an eye out for.

