Here's what makes Yohan Poonawalla an inspiration to all aspiring businessmen

There's no denying that Yohan Poonawalla has established his throne as one of the most successful industrialists in India. The knowledge that the business magnate possesses is a result of his education and hands-on experience in diversified fields. Being an inspiration to thousands of aspiring business minds, Yohan Poonawalla has always believed in creating new business ventures and expanding them.His late grandfather Soli Poonawalla started Poonawalla Stud Farms in 1946, and since then, the business of horses has been a family legacy. In addition, Yohan's father Zavaray Poonawalla Co-founded Serum Institute of India in 1996, a leading pharmaceutical company and the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines based in Pune. Moving forward, in 1987 & 1989 respectively, the Poonawalla family started Intervalve Poonawalla and El-O-Matic India Pvt Ltd in technical association with a Dutch company and Fortune 100 American company Emerson Electric respectively. Taking the two engineering companies forward, Yohan Poonawalla is managing the companies and has expanded them internationally.Apart from the Poonawalla Engineering Group, the industrialist is also the Chairman of Poonawalla Financials Pvt Ltd.

Showcasing demonstrated experience in varied fields, Yohan Poonawalla has never stepped back from bringing innovation to business operations.On one hand, the Poonawalla Stud Farms and Poonawalla Racing and Breeding continue to be a traditional ancestral business, Yohan Poonawalla's attention is to grow the Poonawalla Engineering Group. To be precise, Intervalve Poonawalla is specialized in manufacturing various types of industrial valves like Butterfly, Gate, Ball, Globe, Dual Plate & Lift Check valves. Intending to accelerate industrial development in India, Intervalve Poonawalla exports its products to 46 countries across the world, such as - UK, Germany, South East Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America to name a few. Despite being born into an affluent family of industrialists, Yohan Poonawalla stated that the pressure to build an empire of his own has always motivated him to keep going ahead in life.He says, "I did have easy access to get into business, But the challenge was to maintain the legacy of the family business set by my earlier generations. Keeping the quality intact and expanding the family business was by far the biggest obstacle for me. I am glad that I can also indulge in other businesses like real estate other than our traditional family businesses."On a parting note, Yohan Poonawalla gave a pro-tip to aspiring businessmen. "Rather than being a bookworm, go on the ground and get hands-on experience as it carries more weightage. Learn to take calculated risks and never shy away from inculcating innovative tools in work", he added. Besides his on-point business calibre, Yohan Poonawalla is known for his generous CSR activities and charitable acts that have helped in shaping society as a whole.

https://yohanpoonawalla.com