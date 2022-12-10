Heritage Sanatan Charitable Trust distributes sweaters and caps to 225 children

December 10: Heritage Sanatan Charitable Trust, the CSR arm of Heritage Infraspace (India) Pvt Ltd, provided woolen sweaters and caps to 225 primary school children in Gandhisagar, Madhya Pradesh, to keep them warm on their way to school.

Children of Primary Vidyalaya Kotdi Tank, Primary Vidyalaya Chhoti Kotdi, EPS Thagi, Primary Vidyalaya Srinagar and Sawant Kotdi were covered under the noble work of Heritage Sanatan Charitable Trust. Leaders of the trust and senior officials and teachers of the school were present on the occasion.

It is important that the trust carries out various welfare and philanthropic activities on a regular basis.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor