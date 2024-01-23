Hero MotoCorp Launches Xtreme 125R in India; Check Price, Specifications, Features and Availability

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the Xtreme 125R, an attractive new motorcycle, during the Hero World 2024 event. Priced at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Xtreme 125R is entering the premium segment of the 125cc commuter market, where its main competitor will be the TVS Raider 125. The distinctive design of this model sets it apart from Hero's usual commuter bikes.

Design and Features: The Hero Xtreme 125R boasts a distinctive design, featuring a unique front headlamp that contributes to its striking appearance. The low-set headlamp is complemented by LED turn indicators and potential DRLs on top, creating a sleek aesthetic. The bike's aggressive design is further highlighted by a stylish fuel tank with side extensions, split-style seats, and sporty split grab rails. It also comes equipped with a digital instrument console featuring an LCD panel for displaying various information.

Unveiling the Xtreme 125R, where sleek design meets groundbreaking performance!

Launched at Rs 95,000 (Ex-Showroom Price Delhi)

It's time to #ChallengeTheExtremepic.twitter.com/CiUVw3iCfw — Hero MotoCorp (@HeroMotoCorp) January 23, 2024

Engine and Safety: Powering the Xtreme 125R is a newly developed 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, generating 11.5hp of power and 10.5Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike features 37mm telescopic forks at the front and a Showa-developed mono-shock unit at the rear. Braking capabilities include a single front disc and either a drum/disc brake on the rear, depending on the variant. Hero offers IBS (Integrated Braking System), its version of CBS (Combined Braking System), and single-channel ABS for enhanced safety.

Pricing and Availability: In India, the IBS version of the Hero Xtreme 125R is priced at Rs. 95,000, while the ABS variant comes with a price tag of Rs. 99,500 (ex-showroom). The bike is available in three appealing shades: Cobalt Blue, Firestorm Red, and Stallion Black. Enthusiasts can make their purchase from dealerships across the country starting February 20, 2024. Get ready to hit the roads in style with the all-new Hero Xtreme 125R.