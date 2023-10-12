HERSHEY'S KISSES Brand Collaborates with Shraddha Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj for an Endearing Ad Campaign

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12: Hershey India, a part of The Hershey Company, has unveiled its new Television Commercial directed by leading Indian film director, Vishal Bhardwaj for its iconic HERSHEY'S KISSES brand, featuring brand ambassador Shraddha Kapoor. The film marks the long-awaited reunion of Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor with creative visionary Vishal Bhardwaj after a decade, since Haider. Embracing its commitment to fostering deeper bonds within relationships, the latest TVC from the HERSHEY'S KISSES brand captures a heartfelt narrative centered around the relationship dynamics of a young couple.

The film opens within the confines of a car, where emotions are running high as a young man takes the wheel, steering the car towards the airport to drop his lady love. Beside him sits the lady, played by Shraddha Kapoor, as they grapple with an unspoken desire of not wanting to part ways. The car steers to a halt as they reach the airport, and Shraddha prepares to leave to catch her flight.

As she enters the airport, she pauses, glancing back to see him approaching her. He extends his hand, which nestles HERSHEY'S KISSES product in his palm and Shraddha reciprocates with her own HERSHEY'S KISSES product, indicative of their ritual of expressing love and affection. She decides to stay back, and they share a sweet moment in their parked car.

Through this new film, the brand elegantly underscores how chocolates can foster cherished moments within relationships, evoking love and affection through simple, heartfelt gestures.

Sharing his view on the latest TVC, Ankit Desai, Marketing Director, Hershey India said, "HERSHEY'S KISSES brand, embodies the space of the unspoken language of love and affection, through its proposition of 'Say it with a Kiss'. The melt-in-mouth chocolate, with each piece uniquely wrapped, enables special moments with loved ones. The heart-tugging endearing creative is an addition to our on-going campaign, showcasing our brand ambassador, Shraddha Kapoor in yet another slice-of-life story, enabled by HERSHEY'S KISSES brand."

He added, "This unique script, featuring Shraddha Kapoor, needed to be brought alive by a craftsman filmmaker, and who better than Vishal Bhardwaj. Life often revolves around simple, unspoken gestures that convey affection. Through this film, we aspire to breathe life into this idea. I hope this resonates with our audience and reminds them of the power of sharing such moments with each other."

Speaking about the film, Shraddha Kapoor said, "Working with Vishal sir has always been a creative revelation, and our reunion with the HERSHEY'S KISSES brand has been an unparalleled experience, much like the chocolates we're celebrating. I am excited about the latest television commercial we have shot together for HERSHEY'S. It's truly the little things that speak volumes about the unspoken bond between two people and the film very beautifully captures that!"

Sharing his views on his collaboration with HERSHEY'S, Director Vishal Bhardwaj stated, "The craft of telling stories through films has always been close to my heart. Directing a TVC for HERSHEY'S has been a refreshing experience. It allowed me to explore a sweeter side of storytelling, weaving the magic of HERSHEY'S KISSES brand into a delightful narrative."

Link to the TVC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNQ8FaJrNBY

