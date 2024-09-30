Hettich India Achieves Remarkable Success at Asia Pacific HRM Awards and Global HR Excellence Awards

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Hettich India proudly announces its success at the Asia Pacific HRM Awards and Top 10 Global HR Excellence Awards, receiving three prestigious honors.

Amit Prasad, Chief Human Resources Officer at Hettich India, earned the "Exemplary Leader Award" and a Top 10 Global HR Excellence Award for his outstanding leadership. Additionally, Hettich India won the "Best Workplace Practices Award" for its exceptional HR initiatives, underscoring its commitment to fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and innovation.

As a leader, Amit Prasad has been recognized for his strategic vision, expertise, and dedication to creating an empowering work culture. Reflecting on the awards, Prasad said, "I am truly honored to receive these recognitions. This acknowledgement reflects the collective effort and the vibrant culture we have built at Hettich India. This recognition motivates us towards further excellence in HR practices."

The jury recognized Prasad's contributions in driving positive change and impact on the industry.

This is a recognition of Hettich India's commitment to fostering a supportive and innovative workplace. Initiatives such as the 'Akademie' program in collaboration with Symbiosis Institute, aim to equip employees with essential skills for future challenges. The "My Daughter My Pride" initiative supports the education of Hettich employees' daughters, showcasing the company's focus on diversity and inclusion.

Andre Eckholt, Managing Director of Hettich India, stated, "These awards reflect our dedication to creating an inclusive workplace where our people can thrive. This recognition reinforces our commitment to a positive workplace culture."

The awards show was attended by industry leaders and HR professionals from the Asia-Pacific region. These awards affirm Hettich India's belief that investing in people drives organizational growth and success.

About Hettich

Founded in 1888, Hettich is a premium international manufacturer of furniture fittings and hardware, renowned for its innovative solutions and commitment to excellence. Headquartered in Kirchlengern, Germany, the company operates globally, delivering cutting-edge products that enhance both residential and commercial environments.

