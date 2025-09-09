Hexaware Earns Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, Placing in the Top 5% Globally

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: Hexaware Technologies, a global provider of IT solutions and services, has been awarded a gold sustainability rating from Ecovadis. Hexaware's overall score rose to 82, up from 70 last year, upgrading the company from Silver to Gold and placing it in the 98th percentile of all companies assessed by EcoVadis in the past 12 months. This achievement positions Hexaware among the top 5% of companies worldwide for sustainability performance, underscoring stronger evidence of policy, action, and measurable results across the assessment.

Hexaware continues to strengthen its sustainability program with stronger board oversight, clear ownership, better evidence controls, and independent review. The company is embedding low-carbon operations, protecting people through sound labor and human rights practices, upholding ethics with firm governance and data protection, and applying responsible sourcing in procurement. These steps made the program more consistent and auditable and supported the upgraded EcoVadis rating.

"EcoVadis is a benchmark our clients trust," said Uma Thomas, Chief Risk Officer, Hexaware. "This top 5% gold sustainability rating recognizes progress in how we manage impact, protect people, uphold ethics, and run lower-carbon operations. We will build on it with clearer targets, better measurement, and steady, practical improvements across the business."

EcoVadis is a provider of business sustainability ratings platform trusted by 150,000+ businesses worldwide. Its expert-verified methodology evaluates policies, actions, and results against 21 criteria grouped under four themesEnvironment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurementand integrates external checks through several sources.

Hexaware will continue to strengthen its approach in the coming year with deeper value-chain engagement, sharper KPI tracking, and regular third-party benchmarking to maintain momentum and deliver measurable outcomes for customers and stakeholders.

