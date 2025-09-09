HID to Preview HID Amico™ and Showcase Full Access Control Portfolio at FSIE 2025 in New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 9: HID, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, will preview its upcoming facial recognition reader HID Amico™ and showcase a full portfolio of advanced access control technologies at the 8th edition of the Fire and Security India Expo (FSIE), taking place from 11 to 13 September 2025 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi. Visitors can find HID at Booth #E26.

With India's physical security market projected to grow from USD 4.92 billion to USD 13.32 billion by 2033, HID's participation at FSIE 2025 comes at a pivotal time for organisations seeking to modernise outdated access systems and enhance resilience, compliance, and operational efficiency across sectors.

At FSIE, HID will offer a first look at HID Amico™, a forthcoming biometric facial recognition reader designed for secure, contactless access in high-traffic environments. HID Amico combines fast, accurate facial recognition with flexible authentication methods, including facial recognition, RFID access cards, Mobile Access and Wallets, QR Code and PIN. Its sleek design, ease of integration, and strong privacy safeguards make it ideal for mid-sized enterprises and commercial facilities. HID Amico will be available at the end of the year.

In addition to HID Amico, HID will showcase its broader access control portfolio, including:

-Mobile-first solution - HID Mobile Access®

-HID Signo™ readers

-HID Cards & Credentials

-HID Intelligent controllers

Visitors can experience live demonstrations, interactive simulations, and gamified booth experiences simulating real-world access scenarios.

"We are excited to return to FSIE and preview HID Amico as part of our expanding access control portfolio," said Prabhuraj Patil, Senior Director, Regional Business Head, AIS (ASEAN & India Subcontinent), Physical Access Control Solutions at HID. "As Indian organisations continue to evolve their physical security infrastructure, HID remains committed to delivering trusted identity solutions that are secure, scalable and built for today's operational needs."

FSIE 2025 is co-organised by the Fire and Security Association of India (FSAI) and Nova Exhibitions and Conferences, bringing together security leaders, safety professionals and solution providers for three days of demonstrations, expert sessions and networking.

About HID

HID powers the trusted identities of the world's people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID has over 4,500 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

