High on Life promotes the beauty of abstinence while aiming to make India drug-free by 2025

High on Life is a non-governmental organization that envisions the transformation of India into a drug-free country by the year 2025. They aim to do so by inspiring and educating the youth to stay away from the perils of drug abuse and its devastating consequences. The organization also proactively identifies addicted individuals and encourages & guides them in counseling and treatment. Through its activities, High on Life has helped reinvigorate the lives of more than 2.3 million people affected by the ill effects of drug abuse.

Under a vision led by Sagar Brahmbhatt and Krunal Shah, High on Life started as a Healthy Campus initiative in Gujarat and further got registered formally in 2017. As per the key leaders, High on Life does not preach morality. Instead, they focus mainly on creating a positive aura by enlightening young Indians, especially those aged between 10 to 30, with the right information, advice, and support to help them stay away & get free from the clutches of drug abuse. While steadily marching on its mission, High on Life aspires to contribute substantially to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Number 3.

According to Sagar, "High on Life is not just an NGO but a movement that strives to show people the beauty of living sober by staying high on life." High on Life has been working with like-minded, enthusiastic people and various stakeholders from the government, private domain and more than 50 other NGOs in the journey toward its mission.

In their efforts to reach and positively transform the lives of over 2.3 million affected, High on Life has led over 650 awareness sessions since 2012, collaborated & organized over 63 marathons and 100 rallies, and received more than 4.5 lakh pledges. Krunal highlighted, "We have worked with more than 800 schools, colleges, and other educational institutes to tackle the root causes of drug abuse, spread awareness, build positive peer pressure, and provide essential support to the young. As we believe these are the places where the youth undergo formative experiences of their lives."

High on Life led a nationwide survey involving over 220+ volunteers and 15,000+ people to help the government & NGOs find major gaps in their youth intervention activities. In recognition of all their contribution and work, High on Life was presented the Best NGO in Gujarat for Awareness Against Drug-Abuse award by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Additionally, the Founders and Leaders of High on Life were awarded the 'Youth Icon Award' by the Narcotics Control Bureau for their success in spreading awareness regarding drug abuse.

High on Life has worked closely with the government and its numerous departments, such as the police, NCB, and other enforcement authorities, in ideating strategies and initiatives to accomplish their objectives. In addition to its fight against drug abuse, High on Life stepped up to support the government and help the needy during the Covid-19 pandemic. The NGO took care of the basic food needs of 1,16,834 migrant workers and poor households by distributing 22,217 one-month ration kits all over Gujarat.

Talking about the way ahead, Sagar said that their organization seeks to work even more closely with Gujarat's government and acquire their support in filling the shortage of rehabilitation facilities across the state. Furthermore, the NGO desires to sign MoUs with central & state governments that can help develop Drug Abuse & Addiction Awareness programmes, and ease the norms of opening rehabilitation centers. High on Life also looks forward to strengthening its partnership with various law & order authorities, local administrations, and other stakeholders and also set up a steering committee involving such stakeholders for building a Drug-Free India by 2025. "Parental involvement is crucial for the young in their fight against drug abuse. For this, we have developed the 'Parenting Interventions for Addiction Free Child' initiative by which we hope to reach millions of parents and gather their support by the end of 2023," added Krunal.

