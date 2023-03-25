High-speed Airtel 5G services now available across 500 Indian cities

New Delhi [India], March 25 : High-speed Airtel 5G services are now available across 500 cities in India, with the telecom service provider adding 235 more cities to its network.

Airtel said its 5G services are now available in every major city from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The list of cities where the services are made available can be accessed on its website.

"We are delighted to see the rapid pace of 5G adoption in the country. Airtel was the first to offer 5G services in October 2022, and today's mega launch is our promise to connect every Airtel customer in the country with ultra-fast Airtel 5G Plus. We have already covered 500 cities and are adding 30 to 40 cities every single day," said Randeep Sekhon, CTO, of Bharti Airtel.

By September of 2023, Airtel expects to expand its 5G full-scale footprint to all of urban India.

"From India's first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India's first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru to partnering with Mahindra & Mahindra to make its Chakan manufacturing facility, India's first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation," a release by the telecom service provider said.

Notably, telecom service providers in India started providing high-speed 5G services in the country in October 2022.

The government issued spectrum allocation letters to telecom service providers in August 2022, asking them to prepare for the rollout of 5G services in the country.

Department of Telecom had received total bids worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore from the 5G spectrum auction.

What is 5G, and how is it different from the current 3G and 4G services?

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large data set at a very rapid speed. In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which enhances user experiences in various sectors.

Low latency describes the efficiency of processing a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay. The full-scale 5G rollout is also expected to bring more development in remote data monitoring in sectors such as mining, warehousing, telemedicine, and manufacturing, among others.

