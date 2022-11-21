Hindi version of “Welcome back Gandhi” to be released soon

Gandhi with Villagers

Special screening of “Welcome back Gandhi” Held in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: After receiving accolades from Tollywood, Welcome back Gandhi is all set to release in Hindi with different edits and additional shots. Written and directed by A J Balakrishnan, movie Welcome back Gandhi is starring Anupam Kher, A. Kanagaraj and Krishnammal Jagannathan. The makers had organised a special screening of the film recently in Mumbai which was followed by meet & greet with trade experts and prominent journalists.

The film was earlier released in Tamil. The movie’s music is composed by Ilaiyaraaja, with lyrics by Bharat Acharya.The movie’s plot explores how Gandhi might react if he was still alive and visited modern day India. After a gap of 60-year Gandhi comes back to India to resume his Satyagraha Movement. In this, he must deal with the various social, economic and political issues that exist within the country.

On this occasion, the director AJ Balakrishnan said, welcome back Gandhi will show Gandhi’s perception if he was still alive in this modern India and how will he handle and mould the various social and economical issue prevailing in the country. The film had done well in Tamil and we hope it will be loved by the hindi lover audience as well.

